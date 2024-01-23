Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Braden Walker, 23, of 3599 W. Chevaux Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver. Walker was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Randy Millsap, 38, of 11610 Ervin McGarrah Road in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual assault. Millsap was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Ethan Cottingham, 2020 Vance St. in Little Rock, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of possessing a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cottingham was being held Monday at at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

John Wallace, 29, of 3223 W. Essex St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Wallace was being held Monday at at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Springdale

Joe Moppin, 43, of 3630 E. Friendship Road in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and kidnapping. Moppin was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.