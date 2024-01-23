Gen Zers make way into jobs

More of today's Gen Z high-schoolers are making their way into the workforce, picking up after school and summer jobs, and reversing a trend of forgoing work that was a choice of many millennial teens.

At least 250,000 more teenagers are now working compared with before the pandemic, part of a gradual but consequential shift that is filling out payrolls at restaurants and stores, and changing cultural norms. In all, 37% of 16-to-19-year-olds had a job or were looking for one last year, the highest annual rate since 2009, according to Labor Department data.

That pickup follows more than four decades of declines, a pattern that accelerated in the 2000s, Labor Department data shows.

"The teenagers who are here now, they really want to be here," said Nilo Gonzalez, a pizzeria owner in Albuquerque, who went from having no teens on staff to hiring three, a quarter of his workforce. "They're energetic and ready to work, which wasn't really the case with the previous generation of millennials."

An abundance of jobs, particularly entry-level positions in hospitality and retail, have helped draw teenagers into the labor market. In interviews, high school-age workers cited a number of reasons for working, including financial independence and the opportunity to try new things. Inflation has also been a major factor: Students from lower-income families say they're working to help their parents cover rent and utilities, while others are using the extra money to pay for the rising cost of gas and car insurance, or outings with friends.

"When the labor market is tight, more teens work," said Elizabeth Ananat, an economics professor at Barnard College. "When teens hear there are jobs available, they take the jobs."

Reilly Dunlap started working at a resort gift shop in Traverse City, Mich., just after she turned 16. The high school junior works three or four evenings a week and makes $16 an hour, well above the local minimum wage and enough to cover gas and insurance for her Chevy SUV.

"Having a job gives you a lot of freedom," Dunlap said, adding that nearly all of her friends also work. "Of course there's the money. But also it feels good that I can pay for what I need to, that I don't have to rely on my parents for everything anymore."

Employers across the country have taken steps to improve starting pay, which has disproportionately benefited younger workers. People between 16 and 24 saw the largest jump in pay last year -- 9.8%, nearly double the increase for all workers, according to an analysis of government data by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Those fast-rising wages have played a role in winning over younger workers. When the city of Tukwila, Wash., near Seattle, raised its hourly minimum wage to $18.99 in July, there was a flurry of new interest from teenagers, according to Jennifer Fichamba, a counselor at Foster High School. Many students at the school tend to work anyway to help their families, but pay increases incentivized more 14- and 15-year-olds, she said. Some took jobs at a nearby shopping mall, at stores like Hollister, H&M and Target, while others work with their parents, cleaning houses or busing tables at restaurants.

"I did see a lot more interest, especially among underclassmen," Fichamba said. "I was hearing things like, 'Oh, I can make $20 an hour now. Maybe my dad won't have to work two jobs any more.'"

The recent uptick in youth employment follows decades of steady declines. The share of teenagers in the labor market has dropped steadily since the late 1970s, when nearly 60% of teens worked. Rising school enrollment, combined with national efforts to lower high school dropout rates and a shift toward higher-skilled jobs, have all contributed to the decline.

Plus, high school has become much more demanding: Teens today spend twice as much time on homework than they did in the mid-1990s, leaving them less time for socializing and paid work, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of federal data. Getting into college has become more competitive, too, leading many high-schoolers to prioritize a host of other activities -- sports, debate team, even SAT prep -- over part-time work.

But the shock of the covid pandemic changed the picture, at least temporarily. As the country reopened after 2020 lockdowns, businesses needed to hire rapidly to keep up with Americans' appetite for dining out, shopping and traveling. Employees, though, were tough to come by -- millions of service workers had abandoned the industry for better-paying opportunities -- forcing employers to tap into the teen labor market.

For high-schoolers, the onslaught of job openings came just as they were finding their footing after months of virtual schooling. Many were eager to get back in the "real world," high school counselors said, and welcomed the opportunity to work for pay. During last year's jobs boom, the unemployment rate for 16- to 19-year-olds dropped to a 70-year low.

Employers are so strapped for workers, especially in service jobs, that many say they are increasingly willing to accommodate high-schoolers' frenetic schedules, which can change every week depending on exams, extracurricular activities and social commitments. That's the case for Angielena Muellenberg who employs as many as 10 teenagers at a time at Snowbelt Brewing Co., in Gaylord, Mich., up from one or two before the pandemic.

"These teens have stepped in to fill the shoes of all the people who left during covid," she said. "They're a big reason a lot of restaurants have been able to stay open and operating."

Nilo Gonzalez, the owner of Old Town Pizza, in Albuquerque on Tuesday. MUST CREDIT: Adria Malcolm for The Washington Post



Caden, 17, makes pizza dough at Old Town Pizza in Albuquerque. MUST CREDIT: Adria Malcolm for The Washington Post



Grace Wang, 18, rides her bike to her shift at Happy Lemons boba tea shop, in Cupertino, Calif., on Jan. 14. MUST CREDIT: Amy Osborne for The Washington Post

