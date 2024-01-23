Habitat work benefits fish, anglers

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission biologists created nearly 200 semitrailors of fish attractors in 2023. Hatchery trucks kept up the pace pumping more than 9.1 million gamefish and baitfish into Arkansas waters to enhance angling efforts.

Matt Schroeder, fisheries district coordinator for Game and Fish, said habitat crews placed or enhanced more than 447 fish attractor sites last year with a variety of materials.

"The type of attractor ranged from bunches of Christmas trees and artificial plastic-pipe structures to giant piles of cedars and commercially made mega reefs made by Mossback Fish Habitat," Schroeder said.

With an average footprint of about 12 feet by 12 feet, standing about 12 feet tall, that totals roughly 772,416 cubic feet of fish attractors placed in Arkansas lakes, enough to fill nearly 200 semitrailors

Brush wasn't the only habitat added to Arkansas lakes last year, either. Biologists also spent a lot of effort bringing life to lakes through vegetation projects.

In addition, nearly 2.5 million black bass were stocked last year from Game and Fish hatcheries, with Florida largemouth bass taking the top position with 1.99 million produced. Although most lakes in Arkansas can produce more bass in any given year than the entire Game and Fish hatchery system, the goal of bass stockings isn't necessarily to add extra fish to catch.

"When we're stocking Florida bass, we're focused on changing the genetics of a lake's population to increase trophy potential," said Vic DiCenzo, an assistant chief of fisheries. "We have plenty of bass in most Arkansas lakes. These Floridas will actually displace other bass that would have been there. We're looking for those Floridas to grow and spawn with the population already in the lake and increase growth potential."

A handful of Arkansas fisheries still need an occasional boost in bass numbers, so hatcheries still raised 396,557 northern strain largemouth to stock in areas where biologists saw issues with reproduction.

"The Arkansas River is a good example of a fishery that still can benefit from supplemental stockings of northern largemouth bass," DiCenzo said.

Northern largemouths also are stocked in lakes that have been renovated when the lake is not conducive to Florida bass stockings.

"Lake Poinsett is too far north for Florida bass to thrive, so northern bass were stocked there to help jump-start the population after that renovation was complete," DiCenzo said.

Game and Fish hatcheries continue to crank out food for those budding bass, too. Jason Miller, Game and Fish assistant chief over the agency's fish culture section, said they produced 1 million threadfin shad, 2.05 million fathead minnows and 114,000 golden shiners to boost the forage base of lakes around the state.

An additional 933,095 bluegill and 219,623 redear sunfish were stocked. These two species not only serve as forage for bass and other gamefish, but also offer excellent angling targets for people looking to dip a cricket in their local lake.