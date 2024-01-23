In the News

Dave Eggers, an author from Boston, received the John Newbery Medal for the year's best children's book from the American Library Association for his book "The Eyes & the Impossible."

Frank Carlos Camacho, director of the Africam Safari Park in Puebla, Mexico, said that "up to now everything is going perfectly ... the giraffe is doing very well," as he helped transport a giraffe named Benito from Ciudad Juarez to the warmer state of Puebla to give Benito a safer home.

Leon Jones, coroner for Bibb County, Ga., said that the condition of a missing man's body found stuffed inside the chimney of the house he was renting indicated that he had been dead for several weeks.

Terry Montrose, a senior master sergeant and spokesperson for the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., said that "We're ready to say this is Port Tampa Cemetery," after years of archaeological work determined the site of a lost former Black cemetery on base grounds.

Terrell Foy, a 32-year-old man, was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct and offenses against students by an authority figure, after police said he had an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student at the Blankner School in Orlando, Fla.

Edward Richmond Jr., a 40-year old man from Geismar, La., and previously convicted of manslaughter for shooting a handcuffed man in Iraq, was arrested on charges that he attacked police officers with a baton during the Jan. 6 riot in 2021.

Mike Lynch, the top Republican representative in the Colorado state House, said "I think we've had more cohesion than I've seen in the past. I look forward to that continuing," after surviving a vote of no-confidence 9-9, the bare minimum needed for him to keep his leadership position.

Kevin Davis, police chief for Fairfax County, Va., said "We've never forgotten the seriousness of this crime," as he announced Jose Lazaro Cruz has been returned to the U.S. to face murder charges, over 30 years after he fled the country when he was charged in the 1991 slaying of his wife.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the New York City health commissioner, said "No one in New York City ... should have to choose between getting the health care they need and paying their rent..." as the city announced a plan to buy up unpaid medical debt from hospitals and erase it.