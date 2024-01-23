Kids Zone a hit at Big Buck Classic





Big bucks and big fun go together like deer camp and tall tales. Don't miss the chance to share the excitement of Arkansas deer season with the next generation of hunters at this year's Arkansas Big Buck Classic, Friday through Sunday.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation's Kids Zone will be in full force at the Arts and Crafts Building of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds and will be open during the entire event. All ages are welcome.

Tyler Lawrence, director of events and programming for the foundation, said the Kids Zone has been a hit since it was introduced in 2020.

"There have always been things for kids to do at the event, but they were scattered around the fairgrounds," Lawrence said. "Combining them under one roof was just a great way to focus on the next generation of hunters and anglers and really make them feel welcome to the conservation community."

The Kids Zone will have plenty of options. The foundation will host a hoverball archery station where kids can take turns trying to shoot a ping pong ball out of midair. Arkansas Bowhunters Association will set up a separate archery booth to help youngsters improve their archery skills. Another station will feature a bowfishing simulator to give the kids a feel of what it's like to chase big fish with bow and arrow. The National Wild Turkey Federation will host an inflatable BB gun range.

"The centerpiece of the Kid's Zone is always the trout-fishing pool," Lawrence said. "Young anglers can chase after rainbow trout right there on the fairgrounds thanks to the Game and Fish Spring River State Fish Hatchery."

There is no charge to participate in the Kids Zone, but admission to the show is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 5- to 12-years old. Admission for children under 5 is free.



