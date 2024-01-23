Op-ed sensationalism

I would like to share my reflections on Mike Masterson's recent op-ed, "To protect the children." While the title suggests a noble intention, I find it essential to discuss some concerns raised by the piece.

The op-ed relies almost exclusively on uncritical quoting from a conservative group headquartered in Massachusetts called MassResistance, introducing terms such as "deviant materials" and "horrible graphic sexual, homosexual, and transgender books for children" without offering a nuanced analysis. This approach raises questions about the objectivity and depth of the presentation.

Additionally, the characterization of a county commissioner as "virulent anti-family" lacks independent verification or critical examination. Such strong language demands careful consideration and a more comprehensive exploration of the context.

One can't help but wonder if Mr. Masterson's journalism students managed to glean some wisdom on how to craft better-analyzed and more well-researched pieces in spite of the questionable example set by this op-ed.

Here's to hoping that future contributions provide readers with substance over sensationalism.

ROBERT BECKETT

Little Rock

Undignified shilling

My wife and I watch a lot of westerns on Grit and other channels. Mike Huckabee keeps popping up doing ads for some kind of over-the-counter sleep aid. I find this extremely embarrassing for myself and for Arkansans.

He makes a point of introducing himself as "former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee," so he is trading on his experience as the highest elected official in our state to shill for some questionable medicine that he claims will help the sleep-deprived.

In my lifetime I have been privileged to witness many governors, beginning with Orval Faubus, followed by Winthrop Rockefeller, Dale Bumpers, David Pryor, Bill Clinton, Jim Guy Tucker, Mike Huckabee, Mike Beebe, Asa Hutchinson and now another Huckabee (Sanders). I can't imagine any of those governors whose name is not Huckabee shilling for a product on cable TV. It is undignified and smacks of greed.

We deal with this by muting the volume and tuning him out. Wish we could do that for his daughter.

BOYD WARD

Mayflower

Part of the solution

It's no secret that Arkansas is No. 1 in the nation for food insecurity. The Maumelle Library has a Little Free Pantry, and a few months ago my sister and I decided to begin stocking it. At first we were anxious that no one would take what we added to the converted newspaper stand. But we were surprised at how often we find the pantry empty.

We understand that our effort will not solve the food insecurity problem. But if we can help a few people, we can be part of the solution instead of being indifferent to the problem. Do we feel good about doing this? Of course we do; an opportunity to make a difference presented itself, and we decided to take it.

BETTY HUNT

North Little Rock

Another side to story

It is always interesting to read the different opinions in the letters section. Having said that, I have just read the letter "Send munitions now" by Bart Steadman.

The Republicans are not proposing withholding money for the Ukrainians; they want more funding for our southern border, and the Democrats have ignored that. Take a close look at the cost this has created for many states in trying to support them and measure that against the funds we are sending to the Ukrainians. To this point, if there is such a concern in the NATO countries, why haven't they been the leaders in sending help to Ukraine since it is their borders the Russians will be on next? One issue is how the funds are used that is in cash versus weapons we send. The East Camden area has benefited because the good people in that area have great jobs in the defense industry. I know how great those people are because I had a plant in that area and they are great employees.

Based upon his comments about the equipment we have sent to Ukraine being obsolete, I view this as good because if they are obsolete, sending them to Ukraine puts them to good use and makes room for newer versions that would give us an opportunity to improve our security. If, as he said, they are obsolete, then we need to continue to always develop newer designs and effectiveness. This is costly but necessary if we want to protect our country from countries like Russia, China, and Iran. Also, this is not a Republican border crisis; read the paper about how the crossings have increased under the present administration. He is correct that the Russians can be defeated, but the southern border can also be corrected. I believe the present administration's lack of attention to our border causes a lot of concern about our own safety; remember 9/11.

I am not saying that Mr. Steadman's opinion is wrong, I am just saying there are two sides to every issue and it is apparent that I have a different side than he does.

CHARLIE HART

Little Rock

Remember context

Before I start hyperventilating due to Donald Trump's "victory" in the Iowa caucus, I remind myself that his received votes represent only some 7 percent of Iowa registered Republican voters and only some 3 percent of all registered Iowa voters, facts not stressed enough by the press.

Remember the old adage: "First time, shame on him; second time, shame on me."

CHARLES DAVID SULLIVAN

Little Rock