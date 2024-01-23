Male tiger moved from Little Rock Zoo to zoo in Kansas





LITTLE ROCK -- A male Malayan tiger at the Little Rock Zoo has been transferred to a zoo in Manhattan, Kan., per the recommendation of a species survival program, according to a recent zoo news release.

The tiger, Jaya, began the move to the Sunset Zoo on Jan. 7, the news release said. The tiger had lived at the Little Rock Zoo since 2022 after being transferred from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

He fathered a trio of cubs in August 2022 with female Malayan tiger Asmara, who was transferred from Little Rock to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in November.

"Jaya is very laid-back and is a mellow cat," Debbie Thompson, the zoo's carnivore curator, said in a statement included with the news release. "Male tigers can be high strung, but he was always inquisitive and not easily bothered."



