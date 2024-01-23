Mansfield water system damaged, leaving 400-500 people without water service Monday





MANSFIELD -- Hundreds of River Valley residents continue to go without water service as the area grapples with a shortage brought on by winter weather.

Travis Cooper, deputy director of Sebastian County Emergency Management, said roughly 400 to 500 people between Sebastian and Scott counties were still without water Monday morning because of a leak in the Mansfield water system affecting a water tower outside the city that hasn't been repaired.

"Far as I know, the city has not found the leak yet, and so we're still asking the customers to, if you see something, say something in regards to a leak or an area that needs to be checked," Cooper said. "That way, the Water Department can get out there quickly and see if this is the leak that is causing the primary problem."

Cooper said his department was informed Thursday the water tower -- along with another on the Mansfield water system that serves within the city limits -- had very low water levels. This affected about 1,500 people.

A news release Friday from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management said the figure included the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center. It stated the Arkansas National Guard would assist with placing a water "hippo" container at the Mansfield City Complex in response to the situation, which it attributed to a significant water line rupturing.

The news release outlined similar measures the Division of Emergency Management -- in coordination with the governor's office -- took to help multiple cities throughout the state that were experiencing water issues after several days of below-freezing temperatures.

Cooper said residents in the area who don't have water can get some at the water container at the Mansfield Fire Station at 200 N. Sebascott Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The water tower in Mansfield is at a water level capable of supporting the city, though residents are asked to conserve water.

Mayor Buddy Black wrote in a Monday morning post on the city of Mansfield Facebook page the city was working diligently to restore water service to rural customers, who are under a boil order.

"There is no timeline on when all rural customers will get water," Black wrote. "The leak still has not been found, the leak will not be found until water is restored and there is enough pressure in the lines so the leak will show up."

Another post on the Mansfield Facebook page Monday afternoon stated water had been restored to the areas of Harmon Village, Lake Spur, Henley Road, Henley Road South and Treetop Lane.

Cooper said other areas of the James Fork Regional Water District and the Milltown-Washburn Public Water Authority have had a water shortage in addition to Mansfield.

Sebastian County Judge Steve Hotz declared a "disaster emergency proclamation" for the county Friday in the wake of the James Fork Regional Water District -- with Mansfield -- having this water shortage, which stemmed from high volume leaks, according to a post on the Sebastian County Emergency Management Facebook page. The proclamation is set to expire after 120 days unless Hotz extends it.

Emergency Management will continue to provide resources during the water shortage as long as it has them, Cooper said.

The department reported via Facebook on Sunday that eight different local fire departments and the county Road Department helped deliver 48,000 total gallons of water to the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center this past weekend.



