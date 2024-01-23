Mills campus upgrade gets finish estimate

Expansion of the Mills University Studies High School campus -- including an arena and 10 classrooms -- should be completed for the 2024-25 school year despite recent delays, the Pulaski County Special School District has told a federal judge.

Attorneys for the 12,000-student district reported to U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., that the district's architects had received Arkansas Department of Education approval of the Mills' construction plans on Jan. 8, clearing the way to put the projects out for bid and establishing a guaranteed maximum price for the work.

The district and project planners, however, had anticipated earlier state approval.

"The bidding process could not begin until after State approval, and has now begun in earnest, albeit much later than originally planned," the school district's legal team said in the report submitted to Marshall late Friday.

"[The] PCSSD is now hopeful that Kinco will be able to get final pricing information by the end of January 2024, so that the PCSSD [School] Board can be presented same and take a vote at its February 2024 meeting," the team also wrote. "Once a final price is available and can be presented to the Board, the Board can take a vote on whether to approve the work at Mills at the price quoted."

Kinco Contractors is the general contracting company hired by the district to oversee the Mills' expansion.

The plans for Mills, and the status of the project, will be presented at a public hearing tonighton the district's facilities master plan, the attorneys also told the judge. The 6 p.m. forum will be in the district administration's board room at 925 E. Dixon Road in Little Rock.

The Pulaski County special district is one of two remaining defendants in what started as a 1982 school desegregation lawsuit brought by the Little Rock School District against state officials and neighboring school districts.

In May 2021, Marshall directed the Pulaski County special district to propose to him a plan to "square up" construction inequities between the Mills campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.

The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019, at a time when the district was obligated in the federal desegregation lawsuit to equalize the condition of its school buildings. Marshall found that both schools were excellent facilities but if Mills was an A school, then Robinson was an A++.

The Pulaski County special district responded to Marshall's order with plans to add 10 classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and new space for the JROTC program at Mills.

The additions were initially estimated to cost about $19 million. More recently, district leaders have warned that the price tag will be much greater -- possibly double the early estimate -- due to changed economic factors.

The district's attorney team is made up of Devin Bates, Sharnae Diggs, Jay Bequette and Cody Kees.