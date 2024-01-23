Misfiring Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE --The University of Arkansas basketball team closed nonconference play on a high with a 106-90 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington.

It was the Razorbacks' highest-scoring game since they opened the 2020-21 season by beating Mississippi Valley State 142-62.

New Arkansas starting sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield -- who missed the first 10 games before being declared eligible to play by the NCAA -- had a career-high 32 points against UNCW and got plenty of support.

Junior guard Tramon Mark scored 18 points, senior forward Jalen Graham 16, senior guard Davonte Davis 14 and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile 12.

Arkansas shot 52.3% (33 of 63), including 7 of 20 on three-pointers, made a season-high 33 free throws on 43 attempts and had twice as many assists as turnovers with 16 and 8, respectively.

Considering UNCW had won 80-73 at No. 6 Kentucky earlier in the season, it was a promising game for Arkansas going into SEC play.

But it turned out to be a misleading performance reviewing Arkansas' struggles offensively in its five SEC games.

The Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4) are among the worst teams in conference play in every offensive category.

In four SEC losses, Arkansas has suffered its four lowest-scoring games of the season.

Going into conference play, the scoring low for the Razorbacks came in their 69-66 victory over Lipscomb in North Little Rock.

Arkansas lost to Auburn 83-51, Georgia 76-66, Florida 90-68 and South Carolina 77-64 in SEC games.

Including the Razorbacks' 78-77 victory over Texas A&M, they're averaging 65.4 points. They rank 13th in scoring thanks to Vanderbilt averaging 64.0 points.

In losing to South Carolina last Saturday at Walton Arena, Arkansas shot 37.1% (23 of 62), including 5 of 18 on three-pointers.

"Just find our rhythm, ball movement," Arkansas senior guard Jeremiah Davenport said of what was lacking on offense. "It just wasn't our day today. We've got to do better for sure."

The Razorbacks have shot less than 40% in their four SEC losses, with a low of 31% (18 of 58) against Auburn. Their best-shooting SEC game was 40% (24 of 60) at Georgia.

"Yeah, I think when you beat your man off the dribble and find a teammate, that's a start," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said of what can be done to fix the team's shooting issues. "But we have a lot of guys right now that don't know how to set their man up off the ball.

"If you watch guys trying to get open, we don't get open enough. We don't cut hard enough.

"All areas that we've got to continue to try to talk to the team about, show them and then we've got to have guard play to beat people off the bounce."

South Carolina 6-8 forward B.J. Mack scored 18 points.

"They had one-on-one situations at their end where B.J. Mack backed us down," Musselman said. "I haven't seen us do that enough one through five positions."

Arkansas has failed to take advantage of getting to the free-throw line in SEC games aside from hitting 31 of 40 against Texas A&M.

In the other four games, the Razorbacks hit 53 of 78 free throws for 67.8%. Including the Texas A&M game, Arkansas' 71.2% free throw shooting ranks 10th in SEC play.

The Razorbacks' 27.8% on three-pointers (27 of 97) ranks 12th and their 5.4 made per game is tied with Vanderbilt for last.

In assist-to-turnover ratio, Arkansas is 11th with 46 assists and 50 turnovers.

"You've got to share the ball on offense," Musselman has said numerous times.

Texas A&M is the only team in SEC play shooting worse than Arkansas, but the Aggies help compensate for their 33.5% rate by leading the nation in offensive rebounds with an average of 19.4.

Arkansas doesn't give itself many second chances to score by averaging 7.4 offensive rebounds, which ranks 13th in SEC play. The Razorbacks' 37 offensive rebounds are one more than Missouri's 36.

Arkansas has rebounded 19% of its misses (37 of 158) to rank last in the SEC. Missouri is at 20.7%.

SEC opponents have outscored the Razorbacks 178-132 on points in the paint.

"We've missed a lot of layups all year," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show after the South Carolina game. "We've got to be physically able to take some contact.

"We have not been able to deliver that way. So we've got to try to do a better job than we're doing right now."

Mark has been Arkansas' only consistent scorer in SEC games. He's averaging 19.8 points and scored a career-high 35 against Texas A&M, including the game-winning basket on a short jumper with 1.1 seconds left.

Davenport is averaging 9.0 points, good for second among the Razorbacks in scoring in conference games, but he's shooting 37.9% (11 of 29).

Brazile, a preseason All-SEC first-team pick, is averaging 7.6 points and shooting 34.8% (13 of 34), including 3 of 16 on three-pointers. He shot 1 of 3 from the field in 25 minutes against South Carolina.

"I mean, you've got to run the floor," Musselman said when asked about Brazile's lack of aggressiveness on offense. "Again, getting open is a problem.

"Not pointing any one guy out, but you've got to get open, you've got to curl, you've got to slash from the weak side."

Senior guard Khalif Battle is averaging 11.9 points on the season, second behind Mark's 17.8.

But in four SEC games -- he didn't play against Texas A&M in what Musselman said was a coach's decision -- Battle is averaging 2.5 points and has shot 3 of 17. He's averaging 12 minutes and played 5 against South Carolina, shooting 1 of 3 with a made three-pointer.

Since Menifield's 32-point game against UNCW, he's averaging 3.8 points in SEC games and shooting 25.9% (7 of 27).

Davis, the Razorbacks' most experienced player in the program in his fourth season, is averaging 4.8 points in SEC games. He's shooting 30% (9 of 30) and 1 of 11 on three-pointers.

The Razorbacks were at least consistent in their shot attempts in both halves against the Gamecocks. Arkansas hit 11 of 31 attempts (35.5%) in the first half and 12 of 31 (38.7) in the second half.

"Offensively just did not have any flow or rhythm at all," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show.

It's something Musselman could have said after any of Arkansas' four SEC losses.

The numbers indicate the Razorbacks may be able to show some offensive life when they play at Ole Miss (15-3, 2-3) on Wednesday night.

The Rebels rank 11th in SEC games in field goal defense at 46.3% and 13th in three-point defense at 36.5%.

Then again, Ole Miss hasn't played Arkansas yet.