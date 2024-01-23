Westrock and state

given award for deal

Arkansas has been recognized by a leading economic development publication for having one of the nation's top deals last year with the development of Westrock Coffee Inc.'s new plant in Conway.

Business Facilities cited the state and Westrock for a 2023 Deal of the Year Impact Award for the company's $300 million investment that is projected to create 600 jobs in Central Arkansas. The manufacturing and distribution facility was just completed this year.

The impact awards spotlight "project investments that will have a significant impact in their new or expanded locations, focusing on a specific aspect of the project," said the publication, which focuses on site development of major investment and jobs projects in the U.S.

"This project truly impacts lives for the better and we are proud to see a great Arkansas company like Westrock Coffee and a great Arkansas community like Conway be recognized nationally for this economic development announcement," Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation, said Monday.

-- Andrew Moreau

Southwest pilots OK

contract to raise pay

DALLAS -- Pilots at Southwest Airlines approved a new contract that will raise their pay rates by nearly 50% by 2028, becoming the last group of pilots at the nation's four biggest airlines to score huge raises.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said Monday that the agreement covering pay and other issues for about 11,000 pilots was ratified by a 93% to 7% margin.

Airline labor groups -- and pilots in particular -- have succeeded in negotiating pay raises over the past year as most U.S. airlines have returned to solid profitability coming out of the pandemic. Pilots have been helped by a shortage, particularly at smaller carriers that act as training grounds for American, Delta, United and Southwest.

The deal calls for an immediate 29.15% increase in pay rates upon ratification, followed by 4% raises in 2025, 2026, and 2027 and a 3.25% increase in 2028. Cumulatively, that works out to just under 50% over the life of the contract.

The union said the contract also includes changes to pilot retirement, scheduling and parental-leave programs.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index up

18.62 points at close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 926.24, up 18.62 points.

"Stocks managed a small gain to start the week, closing at record highs on Monday as traders weigh strong economic signals and the prospects for corporate profits," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.