NWA outdoor briefs

Center seeks volunteers

Ozark Natural Science Center is recruiting volunteers and will host six volunteer orientation programs. Programs will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 9 a.m. Feb. 17 1 p.m. Feb. 29 and 11 a.m. March 2.

Volunteer opportunities include assisting with outreach, administrative projects, trail and ground maintenance, education and more. The center is located adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville. Call the center at (479) 202-8340 for details.

Tours offered on Arkansas River

Educational pontoon boat tours on the Arkansas River will be held 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday hosted by the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith.

Trips are aboard a large pontoon boat exploring the Arkansas River with a possibility of seeing bald eagles. All guests are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket. Passengers may bring their own or one will be provided. Spots are limited so register by calling the nature center at (501) 710-6285.

See Bentonville on foot

Ozark Hill Hikers invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

There is a short drive to the start point at the Bentonville Public Library where participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. This walk is on city streets, paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Compton Gardens. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

All about trout

Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will host Trout Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Murphy Park in Springdale.

Catch rainbow trout from the park pond and win prizes at the event. Anglers will be available to help people catch fish. There will be a trout cooking demonstration and free lunch after fishing. Registration is required. Register at agfc.com or call (833) 356-0847 for registration information.

Group hikes at Hobbs

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the 4.2-mile Wolf Den Loop and the 1.5-mile Shaddox Hollow loop trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation area Feb. 2. All are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Insects in park spotlight

Austin Jones with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will present a free program about insects from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Find out what it means to be an arthropod, how to tell what arthropods are insects, and what insects can be properly called bugs. Take notes on collecting insects and see some displays from the University's Arthropod Museum. There might even be a live arthropod guest or two to see.