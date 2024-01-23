Off the wire: Baffert drops appeal

HORSE RACING

Baffert drops appeal

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said on social media Monday that he has asked attorneys to end his appeal of Medina Spirit's disqualification as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner after the now-deceased colt failed a postrace drug test that detected the steroid betamethasone in his system. The two-time Triple Crown winner had appealed his disqualification by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission nearly two years ago. Churchill Downs subsequently took Medina Spirit down as Derby winner and elevated runner-up Mandaloun to champion. Baffert said on X that he instructed lawyers to drop the appeal after talking with Zedan Racing Owner Amr Zedan "to positively focus on the present and future that our great sport offers."

ATHLETICS

Arizona drops AD

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke is out after seven years amid financial difficulties in the leadup to the school's move to the Big 12 Conference. The school announced Heeke will transition out of Arizona athletics on Feb. 2 and will be replaced on an interim basis by former Wildcats softball Coach Mike Candrea. Heeke arrived in Tucson after serving as the athletic director at Central Michigan and is out six days after hiring Brent Brennan as Arizona's football coach. Heeke also hired Jedd Fisch, who led a turnaround in the football program before leaving for Washington, and basketball Coach Tommy Lloyd, the 2022 national coach of the year.

FOOTBALL

Titans hire Callahan

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach. That's according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been finalized. Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons. The 39-year-old Callahan had a virtual interview with Tennessee on Jan. 12, the first of 10 candidates to speak to the team. The Titans interviewed Callahan in person on Monday and decided to hire him. Callahan has been the Bengals' offensive coordinator since 2019.

Lions sign TE Ertz

When Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a knee injury in the season finale, the team opted not to add depth at the position. But following a season-ending practice injury suffered by James Mitchell, followed by Brock Wright breaking his forearm in Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team was left with no choice but to seek reinforcements. The team has found them in former three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, who will initially sign with the team's practice squad. The news was first reported by the NFL Network. A team source familiar with the negotiations confirmed the agreement to the Detroit News. Ertz, who reached a mutual agreement to be let out his contract with the Arizona Cardinals in late November, will reunite with former position coach Steve Heiden in Detroit. Working together last season, the then-32-year-old Ertz tallied 47 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

BASEBALL

Sandberg diagnosed with cancer

Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. In a statement released by the Baseball Hall of Fame, the 64-year-old Sandberg says he has started treatment. Sandberg hit .285 with 282 home runs, 1,061 RBI and 344 steals in 16 seasons. He made his big league debut with Philadelphia in 1981 and appeared in 13 games with the Phillies before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in January 1982. Sandberg turned into one of the majors' best all-around performers with the Cubs. He made 10 All-Star teams and won nine Gold Gloves. He also was the National League MVP in 1984.

Cards re-sign Edman

The St. Louis Cardinals and utilityman Tommy Edman agreed to a $16.5 million, two-year deal to avoid salary arbitration. The 28-year-old Edman was expected to get a significant bump from the $4.2 million he made last season, when the switch-hitter batted .248 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI while appearing in 137 games. They drafted the former Gold Glove winner in the sixth round of the 2016 first-year player draft.

BASKETBALL

DePaul fires men's coach

DePaul has fired Coach Tony Stubblefield after he was unable to turn around a once-proud program that has struggled in recent decades. The Blue Demons were 28-54 overall and 9-38 in Big East play in two-plus seasons under Stubblefield. They're headed to their fourth straight losing season, with a 3-15 record and 0-7 mark in the conference. DePaul has dropped 20 of 21 games against Big East opponents counting the league tournament since beating then-No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18, 2023. Stubblefield's final game was a loss at Butler on Saturday. Matt Brady, special assistant to the head coach, takes over on an interim basis.

HOCKEY

Perry joins Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Corey Perry on a contract for the remainder of the NHL season. The deal for the pro-rated league minimum $775,000 Monday comes nearly two months after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Perry's contract for what they called unacceptable conduct. Neither the team nor Perry revealed details of exactly what occurred to lead to the termination. The veteran winger apologized and said he was seeking help for alcohol abuse. Perry recently met with Commissioner Gary Bettman but was never prohibited by the league to sign with another club.