Opening of floodgates on Ouachita River leads to flash flooding in Hempstead County

The release of floodgates at Remmel Dam on the Ouachita River caused flash flooding along the river that extended late into Tuesday night and closed some highways under standing water, authorities said.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock at 8:51 p.m. extended a flash flood warning for an area of Hot Spring County including Rockport, Midway and Social Hill caused by the release of a Remmel Dam floodgate, the warning states.

A forecaster with the National Weather Service Tuesday night called the floodgate release a fairly routine occurrence. Flooding of low-lying areas near the river was to be expected, but no serious damage.

Water from the Ouachita River surged over its banks, and further south a portion of Arkansas 7 over 11 miles long along the Ouchita was covered by high waters, the Arkansas Department of Transportation's IDrive Arkansas website showed. An approximately 6-mile section of Arkansas 128 nearby was also flooded and closed, the site showed.

Separately, the National Weather Service Shreveport at 9:09 p.m. extended a flash flood warning affecting parts of Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette and Miller counties.

However, the parts of western and southwestern Arkansas that saw some of the most rain during the day Tuesday were likely to see a break overnight into the early morning, the forecaster said. On Tuesday, one of the highest rainfall totals was in Texarkana at about 2 and a half inches, although Little Rock also saw nearly two inches.