Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1924

Carbon monoxide gas, according to one of Little Rock's best known practicing physicians, is a combination of carbon and oxygen gases in poisonous proportions, which is emitted from the exhaust of a gasoline motor all the time that motor is running. Not only is this gas, which is invisible, but the odorous of a suffocating nature, but it is extremely poisonous as well, contaminating the blood stream slowing down the action pf the heart and weakening the normal resistance of the body, the doctor said.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1974

Secretary of State Kelly Bryant and the state Printing Specifications Review Committee approved 16 state printing contracts Tuesday totaling an estimated $468,000. Among them was a disputed contract for factory-printed envelopes, one of the largest of the contracts. Atlantic Envelope Corporation, which has a plant at Little Rock, submitted the lowest bid -- $189,087 if the volume is the same as 1972-- but its bid had been questioned because it has attached a letter making a number of stipulations if it got the contract.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1999

The death toll rose to seven Friday as Arkansans surveyed the devastation wrought by an estimated 38 tornadoes that whirled through the state Thursday afternoon and evening. About 750 homes were damaged or destroyed in an area extending from Montgomery County in southwest Arkansas to the far northeast corner of the state. Throughout the day crews searched house to house for more casualties. [Gov. Mike] Huckabee declared state disaster areas in those counties and Clay, Cleburne, Faulkner, Greene, Hot Spring, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Monroe and Prairie counties. He said more counties might be added to the list over the weekend.

10 years ago

Jan. 23, 2014

The exhibit from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History includes 27 color photographs, eight light boxes and an introductory video to allow visitors to explore stars, galaxies and into the far reaches of the universe in an interactive fashion. Visitors will be able to choose one of two paths to let the exhibit take them through the cosmos, according to the exhibit's promotional materials. Observers will be able to either begin a journey through the Earth's solar system and move outward into the universe, or start with the Big Bang theory model for science's estimate of the earliest development of the universe 13.7 billion years ago and move forward to present day.