OTHERS SAY: Airline incidents show a system under growing stress

For the air traveler, these have been worrying weeks. On Jan. 2, a Japan Airlines flight collided with a coast guard aircraft on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, killing five. Three days later, a fuselage panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight from Oregon. The precise cause of that near-disaster is still to be determined.

Following a spate of near-misses at U.S. airports last year, both incidents underscore a sobering reality: The commercial aviation system is under growing stress.

One reason for the concern is that air traffic has soared in the aftermath of the pandemic. In the U.S., passenger volume likely exceeded all-time highs in 2023. Although air travel remains extremely safe, the added congestion has caused rising alarm among regulators. An independent review commissioned by the Federal Aviation Administration warned in November of an "erosion of safety margins that must be urgently addressed."

Two worries stand out. One is staffing. Thanks partly to the pandemic--which prompted layoffs and retirements, disrupted on-the-job training, and delayed certifications--a shortage of air-traffic controllers plagues airports globally.

A lack of technology poses another challenge. Midair, planes have highly effective collision-avoidance systems. On the ground is a different story. Some airports have instituted surface surveillance equipment to detect runway incursions and prevent accidents. But these systems are expensive, hard to maintain, and far from universal.

An analysis last month from the Flight Safety Foundation, a research group, found that "more than one-third of high-risk runway incursions could have been averted through better situational awareness technologies."

Arrangements in other countries, including much of Europe, have led to operational improvements without jeopardizing safety. The commercial aviation system is a wonder of the modern age. But as these recent incidents have shown, it can't be taken for granted.