FOOTBALL

Razorbacks to hold walk-on tryouts

The University of Arkansas football program will hold tryouts for enrolled students on Feb. 6 at the Smith Football Center. This is the third-consecutive year the Razorbacks have conducted tryouts prior to spring practice.

The workout is open only to full-time students on the UA campus, and those who participate must have availability during the mornings in the spring semester to match the team's practice schedule.

Registration will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Smith Center lobby with the workout expected to start at 10:45 a.m.

Prospective participants must have the following: A UA walk-on tryout form; A UA tryout medical clearance form filled out and completed by a physician; Sickle Cell test results; Proof of insurance and a current copy of an insurance card.

Participants must also have played football in high school or college and must bring their own workout apparel and equipment.

UA officials ask the required documentation be emailed prior to registration to Scotty Thurman Jr., Director of Compliance, at rstoo4@uark.edu. All documents must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

JBU women win 12th straight

The John Brown University women's basketball team outscored Science & Arts (Okla.) 22-4 in the third quarter to erase a deficit in a 63-51 victory Saturday at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

The Golden Eagles (14-3, 11-0 Sooner Athletic Conference), ranked No. 21 in the NAIA Coaches Poll, won their 12th straight game and remained unbeaten in league play.

Tarrah Stephens led JBU with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 blocks. Natalie Smith finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Bella Irlenborn and Leah Anderson each grabbed 9 rebounds.

Crystal Ortiz led the Drovers (11-6, 7-4) with 14 points.

UAFS women lose on road

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith women's basketball team fell 84-57 to St. Edward's on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

UAFS guard Morgan Browning led the Lions (5-12, 3-8 Lone Star Conference) with 15 points and 8 rebounds, while guard Zyniah Thomas added 10 points. Guard Riley Hayes contributed 9 points, 4 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Janiah Perkins led St. Edward's (7-9, 4-6) with 18 points, while Bailey Featherstone had 14 and Isabel Langenberg 12.

Golden Eagles drop game to Drovers

The John Brown men's basketball team fell 71-65 to Science & Arts (Okla.) on Saturday at Bill George Arena.

The Drovers (13-4, 8-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) were led by 18 points from Reggie Quezada and 15 from Anthony Ray.

Tyren Collins led JBU (10-6, 8-3) with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Malachi Reeves had 17 points and 5 assists and Drew Miller 13 points and 4 rebounds.

UAFS men fall at St. Edward's

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's basketball team lost 93-80 Saturday at St. Edward's in Austin, Texas.

Roland McCoy led the Lions (4-14, 2-9 Lone Star Conference) with 2o points, while Ryan Maxwell had 13 points and 5 rebounds and Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu had 12 points and 5 rebounds. Payton Brown had 11 points while Cameron Bush and Jace Linenberger each had 10.

Connor McManus led St. Edward's (13-6, 6-4) with 21 points, while Blake Nielsen and Bennett Mohn each had 13 and Sean Elkinton 11.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette