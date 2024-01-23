Sanders signs letter opposing EPA emissions plan, White House electric vehicle push





WASHINGTON -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and 15 other governors have sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding the Biden administration scale back its efforts supporting electric vehicles.

The letter, dated Monday, calls on the president to "allow American consumers to maintain choice in the types of vehicles they choose to drive" as the White House and federal agencies pursue new standards to cut billions of tons in emissions through stricter greenhouse gas limits and a projected growth in electric vehicle sales.

"Even with deep price cuts, manufacturers' incentives, and generous government funding, federal mandates on electric vehicles are unrealistic," the governors wrote. "The American customer should be able to decide what technology makes most sense for them, not the federal government."

Other governors on the letter include fellow Republicans Brad Little of Idaho; Kim Reynolds of Iowa; Jeff Landry of Louisiana; Mike Parson of Missouri; Greg Gianforte of Montana; Jim Pillen of Nebraska; Joe Lombardo of Nevada; Chris Sununu of New Hampshire; Doug Burgum of North Dakota; Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma; Kristi Noem of South Dakota; Greg Abbott of Texas; Spencer Cox of Utah; Glenn Youngkin of Virginia; and Mark Gordon of Wyoming.

The EPA proposed new pollution standards last April for cars and trucks directed at improving air quality with a hopeful mission of boosting electric vehicle use. The agency estimates the proposed standards could prevent nearly 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions through 2055.

Officials project that the standards, coupled with "compliance pathways manufacturers select to meet the standards," electric vehicles could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of medium-duty vehicle sales by model year 2032. The Biden administration previously set a goal of reaching 50% of new vehicle sales involving electric cars by 2030.

"EPA's proposal considers a broad suite of available emission control technologies, and the standards are designed to allow manufacturers to meet the performance-based standards however works best for their vehicle fleets," the agency said last April.

The Biden administration has touted its efforts to improve electric vehicle accessibility and affordability, including tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act and grants for purchasing low-emission school buses and repairing electric vehicle chargers.

The governors questioned if the United States has the "necessary infrastructure" to support battery electric vehicles and related production, arguing the United States lags behind China in terms of global electric vehicle battery production capacity. The group additionally shared concerns about taking steps to boost the domestic critical mineral industry.

"While battery electric vehicles are a promising technology, we believe it will take time to develop the marketplace, to address consumer access and concerns, and to build out the necessary infrastructure," the group wrote.

"Ultimately, we must continue to maintain consumer choice. Your mandates are unrealistic, costly, and prescriptive solutions that harm American consumers."

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation in December to limit the EPA's authority to regulate emissions in direct response to the agency's proposed rule.

Arkansas' House members -- Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro; French Hill of Little Rock; Steve Womack of Rogers; and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs -- voted for the legislation alongside their fellow Republicans and five Democrat colleagues.



