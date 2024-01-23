Trump prosecutor’s divorce file to be unsealed

MARIETTA, Ga. -- An Atlanta-area judge ordered the unsealing of the divorce file of Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. Wade has been accused of having a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, prompting calls for both lawyers to be removed from the case.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson granted a motion from Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for one of Trump's co-defendants, Mike Roman, to unseal records in the divorce case. Merchant claims the records will back up her client's allegations about Willis and Wade. A coalition of media organizations, including The Washington Post, also filed a motion to unseal the records.

In an emergency hearing Monday, Thompson also stayed a subpoena for Willis to be deposed in the divorce case until after Nathan Wade is deposed Jan. 31. Joycelyn Mayfield Wade, Wade's estranged wife, is seeking to depose Willis in the divorce case, describing her as Nathan Wade's "paramour" who can provide insight about his finances.

The sensational accusation was first leveled to prosecutors weeks ago by Roman, a longtime Republican operative and former Trump aide, who alleged that Willis might have broken the law by appointing Wade as a special prosecutor and allowing him to pay for "vacations across the world" with her that were unrelated to their work on the case. On Friday, records emerged in Wade's divorce case showing he paid for at least two airline tickets for Willis since he was hired in November 2021 to lead the Trump prosecution.

Roman is asking for the prosecutors to be disqualified and for the charges against him to be dismissed.

The explosive claims have upended the case against Trump, Roman and 13 others who are accused of illegally conspiring to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing that case, has scheduled a Feb. 15 evidentiary hearing on Roman's claims. Willis has not denied or directly addressed the accusations. Wade has not commented.

In a motion Friday, an attorney for Joycelyn Wade included copies of credit card statements showing Nathan Wade paid for at least two airline tickets for Willis in 2022 and 2023.

Willis last week sought to quash a subpoena in the case. In the motion, Willis accused Joycelyn Wade of using the divorce case "as a vehicle to harass" her and of colluding with others to disrupt and even obstruct the racketeering case against Trump and his allies.

"The subpoena for the deposition of District Attorney Willis is being sought in an attempt to harass and damage her professional reputation," Cinque Axam, an attorney representing Willis, wrote in the motion. "On further information and belief, defendant Joycelyn Wade has conspired with interested parties in the criminal election interference case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass and oppress District Attorney Willis."

In her response Friday which included the travel receipts, Joycelyn Wade vehemently denied Willis's accusations. "Contrary to Ms. Willis's belief, the Defendant is not utilizing the deposition to harass her but rather to seek pertinent information from her husband's paramour regarding her relationship with Plaintiff and the extent of the Plaintiff's financial involvement in the same," Joycelyn Wade's attorney wrote. "These answers are relevant to the equitable division of the marital estate, dissipation of marital assets and the Plaintiff's capacity to provide spousal support."

Willis's motion pointed out the close timing between the subpoena and the filing from Roman, which claimed without proof that Willis and Wade had been engaged in an improper relationship. Willis's filing also said Fulton County and the district attorney's office had complied with Joycelyn Wade's subpoena for records related to her estranged husband.