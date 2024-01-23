Wood’s state Supreme Court justice campaign reports $128,569.26 at end of December

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood loaned $50,000 to her campaign for chief justice of Arkansas in December in a slow month for fundraising for chief justice candidates, according to their latest campaign finance reports.

The campaign finance reports of Arkansas state candidates for December were due Monday in the secretary of state's office.

The four Supreme Court chief justice candidates will vie in the March 5, 2024, nonpartisan judicial election, which is held in conjunction with the primary election. Early voting starts Feb. 20. If none of the candidates get a majority of the votes, the two top vote-getters will advance to the runoff, which will be Nov. 5, 2024, in conjunction with the general election.

In addition to loaning her campaign $50,000 in December, Wood reported raising $9,895.64 in contributions and spending $3,395.64 in the month. Wood's contributions in December included $3,300 from Jim Walton of Bentonville, $2,083.65 from Alex Lieblong of Conway and $1,00o each from Businesses for Justice PAC of Little Rock and Alan Nussbaum of Little Rock, according to her report.

That increased Wood's total loans to her campaign to $100,000, her total contributions received to $63,579.20, and total expenses to $35,009.94, leaving a campaign treasury of $128,569.26 as of Dec. 31, according to her report. She has been on the state Supreme Court since 2015 and was on the state Court of Appeals from 2013-2014.

State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb reported raising $11,300 in campaign contributions and spending $4,000.34 in December. Contributors to Webb in December included $1,000 apiece from Lilburn Carlisle of Benton, Businesses for Justice PAC of Little Rock, R. Murphy of El Dorado, Traci Braunfisch of Little Rock, Claiborne Deming of El Dorado, Jane Langley of Smackover, James Phillips of El Dorado, and Robert Reynolds of El Dorado, according to her report.

That boosted increased Webb's total contributions received to $112,850 and total expenses to $34,565.94, leaving $128,284.06 in her campaign treasury as of Dec. 31, according to the secretary of state's website. She has been on the state Supreme Court since 2021.

Attorney Jay Martin reported raising $12,280 in contributions and spending $3,839.18 in December.

Contributions to Martin's campaign in December included $3,500 from Gary Holt, $3,030 from Gary Eubanks of Cabot, and $3,000 from Lois Pippin, according to his report. Hometowns were not available for Holt or Pippin in the report.

Contributors are limited to making an up to $3,300 contribution for each election to a candidate under state law. Asked about Holt's contribution exceeding the contribution limit, Martin said Monday his campaign would make it "right." He subsequently said the campaign wrote a check of $200 to Holt.

Martin's total contributions received are $17,400, and total expenses are $18,062.79, according to the secretary of state's website. He also has loaned his campaign $12,300. His campaign treasury's balance is $11,637.21 as of Dec. 31, according to the secretary of state's website. He was in the state House of Representatives from 2003-2007.

State Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker reported raising no campaign funds nor spending any campaign funds at the end of December. She reported no funds in her campaign treasury at the end of December.

In November, Baker reported loaning her campaign $13,200 and the payment of a $13,200 filing fee. She has been on the state Supreme Court since 2011 and was on the state Court of Appeals from 2001-2010.

Baker, Martin, Webb and Wood are running to succeed Chief Justice Dan Kemp, starting in 2025. Kemp, who has served as the chief justice since 2017, has said he intends to retire at the end of his term in December 2024, noting that since he has passed age 70 he would have to relinquish his retirement benefits under state law if he were reelected.

If Baker, Webb or Wood are elected as chief justice. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders would fill the vacancy on the state's high court.

SUPREME COURT POSITION 2

In the race for Position 2 on the Arkansas Supreme Court, Justice Courtney Hudson reported raising $41,700 in contributions and expenses of $2,975 in December.

Hudson reported total contributions of $114,095 and total expenses of $27,877.65, leaving $86,217.35 in her campaign treasury at the end of December. She has served on the state Supreme Court since 2011.

The other candidate for position 2 on the Supreme Court, Circuit Judge Carlton Jones of Texarkana, reported raising $6,350 in contributions and spending $5,676.14 in December.

Jones reported total contributions of $12,860.82 and total expenses of $5,727.96, leaving $7,232.86 in his campaign treasury as of Dec. 31.

Hudson and Jones are seeking election to serve the rest of the term to which the late Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne, who died in late June, was elected in the 2022 election. On July 3, Sanders announced her appointment of former U.S. Attorney and Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Cody Hiland to the state Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by Wynne's death until 2025.

Hudson is serving her second term on the court in Position 3. She has said seeking the Position 2 seat would allow her to serve a few more years on the court before reaching mandatory judicial retirement.

If Hudson is elected to Position 2 on the Supreme Court, Sanders will fill the vacancy.

Justice Shawn Womack is running unopposed for Position 5 on the state Supreme Court. He has served on the court since 2017.

The seven justices on the state Supreme Court are elected in statewide, nonpartisan elections and serve on the bench for eight-year terms. The salary for the chief justice is $219,902 a year, and the salaries for the associate justices are $203,625 a year.

COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT 6, POSITION 1

In the race for Court of Appeals District 6, Position 1, attorney Molly McNulty of Little Rock reported raising $12,050 in contributions and spending $4,044.97 in December.

McNulty reported total contributions of $120,015.69, a $25,000 loan to her campaign, and $64,507.61 in total expenses through the end of December. She reported $80,508.08 in her campaign treasury at the end of December

Attorney Pam Hathaway of Little Rock reported raising $11,400 in contributions and spending $3,795.56 in December.

Hathaway reported a loan of $100,000 to her campaign, total contributions of $74,410 and total expenses of $40,844.24. She reported $133,565.74 in her campaign treasury at the end of December.

The other candidate for the post, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Casey Tucker of Little Rock, reported raising no contributions and spending no money in December. She reported a balance of $44.20 in her campaign treasury Dec. 31. In November, She reported loaning her campaign $10,500 and spending $10,455.80.

McNulty, Hathaway and Tucker seek the Court of Appeals District 6, Position 1 post held by Judge Rita Gruber, who is retiring.

Court of Appeals Judge Waymond Brown is unopposed for the court's District 7 position. Brown has been on the court of appeals since 2009.

The court of appeals is composed of 12 judges who are elected in nonpartisan elections from seven appellate court districts to serve eight-year terms. The salary for Court of Appeals judges is $197,596 a year, and the salary for the court's chief judge is $200,610 a year.

STATE TREASURER

State Treasurer candidate John Thurston of East End, a Republican, reported raising $500 in contributions and spending $2,050 in December.

Thurston's campaign contributions total $1,100 and expenses total $11,261.20, leaving $7,363.75 in his campaign treasury at the end of December, according to his report.

On Aug. 11, Thurston reported transferring $17,524.04 from his secretary of state carryover fund to his state treasurer primary campaign in 2024. He has served as the secretary of state since 2019 and was the state's land commissioner from 2011-2019.

In August, Sanders announced the appointment of then-state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther as state treasurer. Walther will serve as state treasurer until January 2025. A state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of the late Mark Lowery's four-year term to which he was elected in November 2022.

A December campaign finance report for Democratic state treasurer candidate John Pagan of Little Rock, who served as a state senator from 1991-1993, was not posted on the secretary of state's website Tuesday afternoon. Pagan said he turned in a paper copy of his campaign finance report Jan. 11. He said his report shows he has loaned his campaign a total of $26,250, and his campaign received $2,200 in contributions and spent $1,461, leaving a campaign balance of $26,989 at the end of December.

Candidates for state offices are required to file campaign finance reports if their total contributions raised or expenditures exceeded $500, but their payment of filing fees out of their own funds doesn't count toward that threshold.