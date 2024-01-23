Young, standout at Nettleton, drops 16

SALT LAKE CITY -- Kennady McQueen had a season-high 21 points, Dasia Young (Nettleton) and Matyson Wilke each made four three-pointers and No. 16 Utah upended No. 2 UCLA 94-81 in overtime on Monday night.

"Normally, it's Alissa [Pili] coming up in those huge moments but seeing her struggle, she knows that we're more than capable. She was hyping us all up the entire time. Everyone else just stepped up individually tonight," McQueen said.

Young and Wilke each had season-highs of 16 points to overcome an off-game by Pili, who had 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

"[Pili] doesn't care how many points she scores. She wasn't mad ... and wasn't telling us, 'Guys, I need the ball.' She kept passing it when when we were open and it just shows we love each other and we're gonna do anything we can to win," Wilke said.

Utah (14-5, 4-3 Pac-12) hadn't defeated a team ranked this high.

"We were sick of coming up short. So we have a bit of an attitude," Utah Coach Lynne Roberts said. Utah had lost to five ranked teams before breaking through in their last two games against top 10 teams Southern California and UCLA.

Gabriela Jaquez scored 21 points, Kiki Rice added 16 and Charisma Osborne had 14 for the Bruins(15-2, 4-2), who were outscored 22-9 in overtime after a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback.

"We showed a lot of guts to put us in a position to where I thought we should have won the game. We got to close that out," UCLA Coach Cori Close said.

In overtime, Pili finally made her mark with a rebound putback and two free throws on consecutive possessions to put Utah up 83-76 with 2:01 remaining. UCLA, which was outrebounded for the first time all season (38-35), never got close after that.

Utah's Ines Vieira, who had 12 points, made a driving layup to send the game to overtime after Camryn Brown made a free throw with four seconds remaining in regulation.

NO. 4 KANSAS STATE 58, NO. 13 BAYLOR 55

WACO, Texas -- Eliza Maupin, Gabby Gregory and Serena Sundell each had 16 points and Kansas State, playing without injured standout center Ayoka Lee, rallied late to extend its winning streak to 13 games with a win over Baylor.

With Baylor trying for a game-tying shot at the end, Jaelyn Glenn blocked a game-ending 3-point attempt by Dre'Una Edwards.

The Wildcats (19-1, 8-0 Big 12) had moved up three spots in the new Associated Press poll earlier Monday for their highest ranking since 2003.

Bella Fontleroy had 12 points and Edwards had 11 for Baylor (15-3, 4-3), which lost at home for the first time this season. The Bears had been 10-0, including their first three games in the new Foster Pavilion. Aijha Blackwell had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 3 NORTH CAROLINA 85, WAKE FOREST 64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- RJ Davis scored a career-high 36 points and third-ranked North Carolina dominated after halftime to beat Wake Forest on Monday night, remaining the lone unbeaten team in ACC play.

The 6-foot senior continued his star-making season by scoring 23 points after halftime for the Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0 ACC), who trailed by one at the break after failing to make a three-pointer. But they came to life offensively after the break, consistently attacking the paint to get momentum going toward the rim and a steady offensive flow.

Hunter Sallis scored 18 points to lead Wake Forest, which was trying for its first win in Chapel Hill since 2010, but shot 8 for 30 (26.7%) and missed all nine 3-point tries after halftime.

NO. 7 KANSAS 74, CINCINNATI 69

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Johnny Furphy finished with career-highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 20 despite struggling with his shot and Kansas beat Cincinnati in the first Big 12 matchup between the schools.

KJ Adams Jr. added 11 points and Hunter Dickinson overcame foul trouble to score 10, helping the Jayhawks (16-3, 4-2) bounce back from a loss at West Virginia and extend their home-court winning streak to 15 games.

The cold-shooting Bearcats (13-6, 2-4), wrapping up a stretch of six straight against ranked teams, got within 64-57 when Day Day Thomas ended their 6-plus minute field-goal drought with just over 2 1/2 minutes to play. But at the other end, Furphy hit a 3-pointer from the wing as the shot clock expired, and the Jayhawks were able to hang on from there.

Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati with 16 points. Leading scorer Viktor Lakhin was held to seven on 1-for-6 shooting.

SWAC WOMEN

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 73, UAPB 70

Kayla Clark had 14 points and 19 rebounds, with 11 of those coming on the offensive end, for Bethune-Cookman as it left Pine Bluff with a victory at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

O'Mariyah Tucker also scored 14 points while Kerrighan Dunn and Karianna Woods finished with 14 points and 12 points, respectively, for the Wildcats, who never trailed and held a lead as big as 63-50 in the fourth quarter. Bethune-Cookman (12-6, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) also got 31 points from its bench and pulled down 56 rebounds, which is the most the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has allowed since Oregon State hauled in 57 boards during the teams' season-opening encounter in November.

Zaay Green led UAPB (8-10, 3-2) with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. The Golden Lions did use a 13-5 surge got get within 68-63 with 2:15 left in the game and later had a chance to tie things up following a steal with 7 seconds to go but turned the ball over moments later.

Maya Peat scored 11 points and Coriah Beck contributed 10 points for UAPB.

-- Erick Taylor

SWAC MEN

UAPB 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 72

A three-pointer from Rashad Williams with 3:14 left in the second half gave the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff a lasting lead as it pulled out a win at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff.

The three-pointer was Williams' sixth of the game as he finished with a team-high 22 points for UAPB (8-10, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which has won three straight league games after dropping its first two. Kylen Milton had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and Ismael Plet followed with 11 points for the Golden Lions.

Bethune-Cookman (8-10, 3-2) led for nearly 27 minutes but could never regain the advantage after Williams took it away with his 23-footer. The Wildcats, who got 25 points from Jakobi Heady and 14 points from Derrick Carter-Hollinger, trailed 74-67 with 43 seconds remaining until a quick five-point spurt got them within two. However, Joe French hit a pair of free throws and came up with a late steal to preserve the victory for UAPB.

-- Erick Taylor

