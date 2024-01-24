Razorbacks blown out again at Ole Miss

An unhappy new year continued for the Arkansas basketball team Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks never led for the second consecutive game and lost 77-51 to Ole Miss at SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

It was the fifth double-digit loss for Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) since conference play began Jan. 6. The Razorbacks’ average margin of loss in the SEC is 20.6 points.

Ole Miss (16-3, 3-3) remained undefeated at home in its first season under coach Chris Beard. The Rebels snapped a two-game losing streak after falling at LSU and Auburn last week while ranked 22nd by The Associated Press.

Like most of its other SEC losses, Arkansas was never competitive. The Razorbacks trailed 12-2 after 3:15 of game time and trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half.

The Rebels led 38-26 at halftime and ballooned their lead to as many as 29 points in the second half.

Arkansas played the game without leading scorer Tramon Mark, who suffered from migraine headaches. Multiple Razorbacks, including starter Trevon Brazile, left the game with apparent injuries, and starting guard Davonte Davis did not play after the 6:50 mark of the first half.

It was another terrible offensive performance for Arkansas, which shot 17 of 51 overall and 5 of 22 from three-point range.

The Razorbacks committed 14 turnovers that Ole Miss converted into 22 points.

Like many of Arkansas’ recent opponents, the Rebels got several easy looks at the rim. Ole Miss shot 31 of 66 and scored 32 points on dunks and layups as part of a 38-20 advantage in the paint.

Jaylen Murray scored 21 points to lead Ole Miss. Matthew Murrell added 18 and Little Rock native Allen Flanigan had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Battle scored 11 points to lead Arkansas in his most extensive playing time in several games. Joseph Pinion added 10 points.

It was Ole Miss’ most lopsided win in the series since a 117-66 victory in Oxford on Dec. 10, 1973. Arkansas leads the all-time series 52-34 and had won 10 of 12 over Ole Miss coming into the game.

The Rebels snapped a five-game losing streak in the series and defeated the Razorbacks for the first time since January 2019.

Arkansas is scheduled to host sixth-ranked Kentucky on Saturday.