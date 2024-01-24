CHI St. Vincent names new president of Sherwood hospital

Megan Bonney, a CHI St. Vincent administrator, has been promoted to president of CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.

Bonney began working as an administrative fellow at CHI St. Vincent in 2015, followed by work analyzing strategy and business development and directing orthopedic services. In 2022, she began directing the system's cardiovascular services as well.

Bonney has a master's degree in health administration from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester, both in upstate New York. She is also a graduate of Leadership Greater Little Rock.

"Megan Bonney is a dynamic leader with a track record of excellence in healthcare administration," CHI St. Vincent Market Chief Executive Officer Chad Aduddell said in a statement. "Her dedication toward improving efficiencies, building relationships and overseeing larger hospital operations will help us continue to provide top-notch care at CHI St. Vincent North. We are excited about her new role as we work together to provide quality and accessible care to people throughout the state."

CHI St. Vincent North is a 60-bed hospital with an emergency department and more than 200 employees. Founded in 1999, it is also home to the Arkansas Neurosciences Institute and shares a campus with the CHI St. Vincent Rehabilitation Hospital.

Bonney has also completed the CommonSpirit Emerging Leaders Program, the CommonSpirit Operations Leadership Academy and the Walton College Leadership Circle for Healthcare, according to a news release.