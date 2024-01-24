ENTERTAINMENT: UCA hosts touring tribute to Whitney Houston





THEATER

Belinda Davids enacts the title singer, with a five-piece band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers, in "The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston," onstage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Weekend's 'Yellowman'

The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. at Chester Street, Little Rock, continues its run of "Yellowman" by Dael Orlandersmith, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 4. Miki Gaynor plays a Black woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and Dalton Carroll plays the light-skinned man with whom her fate is tragically entwined. Tickets are $20, $18 for senior citizens and students. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit WeekendTheater.org.

Pine Bluff 'Secret Garden'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, stages "The Secret Garden," adapted by Pamela Sterling from the classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the center's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. Sponsor is Relyance Bank. Tickets are $18, $13 for senior citizens and center members, $10 for students. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit tix.com/ticket-sales/asc701/4544.

Zoey Newcomb (left) and Violet Myers divide the role of Mary Lennox in "The Secret Garden" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Jonesboro 'Charlotte's Web'

The Foundation of Arts stages "Charlotte's Web," adapted by Joseph Robinette from E.B. White's story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte, 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $16-$18, $14-$16 for children 3-12, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

ART

'Natural' photos

"By Man -- In Nature; A photographic study of man-made objects in their natural surroundings," large-print photographs by Paul Caldwell, opens with 6-8 p.m. Friday reception at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The reception also kicks off the gallery's 54th year. The exhibition is up through April 20. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday- Saturday. Admission is free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

"Leaning house and poplar trees," "Old barn Hwy 43 No. 1" and "Milky Way at Ft. Douglas" by Paul Caldwell are part of an exhibition opening Friday at Little Rock's Cantrell Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Arkansas state exhibitions

Two exhibitions open with a 5 p.m. reception at the Bradbury Art Museum, in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro:

◼️ The 28th Delta National Small Prints Exhibition, 65 pieces by contemporary printmakers from across the country and the world. Master engraver Evan Lindquist, who died Dec. 18, designed the inaugural exhibition in 1996 as a resource for ASU printmaking students and instructors to view and assess contemporary standards of printmaking.

◼️ "Retro Urban Portraits," color intaglio prints by Yuji Hiratsuka, this year's Small Prints Exhibition juror, a native of Japan currently based in Oregon. He was a purchase award winner in the first year's exhibition and his work has been part of the exhibition almost every year since. The exhibition includes prints Hiratsuka made over three decades, including four from the university's permanent collection.

Both exhibitions remain up through Feb. 28; gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 972-3687.

"Smoked" by Yuji Hiratsuka is on display through Feb. 28 at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ETC.

Big Buck Classic

The 34th Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic, billed as the largest outdoor and hunting show of its type in the Mid-South, focuses on live-animal exhibits, tree stands, ATVs, UTVs, outfitters, clothing, boats, fishing equipment, demonstrations and outdoor activities, 1-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. The THACHA Hunting Gear Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Kids Zone includes a trout pond, Bwana Jim Kids Show, hover ball shoot and BB shoot. There will be more than $10,000 in door prizes, including $1,000 From Relyance Bank, a lifetime hunting license, a Browning rifle and a $1,000 gift card from Hunters Refuge. Admission is $15, $5 for children 5-12, free for kids under 5. Visit bigbuckclassic.com.

Burns Night at Lyon

Lyon College will hold its annual Burns Night -- including a dinner of Scottish food and drink, a Scotch whisky tasting, reading of Burns poetry, Scottish country dancing and music from the Lyon College Pipe Band -- on Saturday in the new Garner Recreation Center in Becknell Gymnasium at Lyon, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. A 6 p.m. reception precedes the 7 p.m. dinner and program. It's a fundraiser for student scholarships; tickets are $35 per person, $250 for a table of eight. Visit lyon.edu/burnsnight, email Pamela.Palermo@lyon.edu or call (870) 307-7362.

The Lyon College Pipe Band performs at the 2023 Burns Night celebration at Lyon College. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



AUDITIONS

'Matilda' in Pine Bluff

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, will hold auditions, open to performers 8 and older, for "Matilda: The Musical" (music and lyrics by Tim Minchin; book by Dennis Kelly), by appointment, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23 and 2:30-7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the center's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. Auditioners should prepare 32 bars (or one minute) of a song showcasing vocal ability from the show or in the style of the show (please take an audio device to connect to speaker); auditions will also include readings from the script and a dance combo (a video, along with a character breakdown, script "sides" and a registration form, is available at artx3.org/auditions).

In addition, the center is offering an audition prep workshop, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 17 for performers 18 or younger. Participation is not a requirement to audition but it is highly encouraged. Register for the workshop separately from the audition appointment.

Director is Bethany Gere, with musical direction by John Alec Briggs and choreography by Grace McKissic. Production dates are July 19-21 and July 26-28. For more information, call (870) 536-3375 or email lcollins@artx3.org.







