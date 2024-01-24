French privacy enforcer fines Amazon for worker violations

PARIS -- France's privacy watchdog said Tuesday that it fined Amazon 's French warehouse business $35 million for using an "excessively intrusive system" to monitor worker performance and activity.

The French Data Protection Authority, also known by its acronym CNIL, said the system allowed managers at Amazon France Logistique to track employees so closely that it resulted in multiple breaches of the European Union's stringent privacy rules, called the General Data Protection Regulation.

"We strongly disagree with the CNIL's conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we reserve the right to file an appeal," Amazon said. "Warehouse management systems are industry standard and are necessary for ensuring the safety, quality and efficiency of operations and to track the storage of inventory and processing of packages on time and in line with customer expectations."

The investigation focused on Amazon employees' use of handheld barcode scanners to track packages as they move through the warehouse.