Protect our libraries

Eliza Borné's op-ed on libraries in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Perspective section last Sunday was an excellent summary of their history and argument for their role as foundational to democracy. She had one request: State library board directors should go and spend a day at their library sitting, watching and listening before proposing policy. What a reasonable request.

Our libraries should be protected and safe places for civil discourse for all citizens.

J. GARY WHEELER

Little Rock

The pro-death crowd

Once again it seems the '24 elections will feature the mantra of the Dark Side in our society: "Let's kill more babies with abortion." The American Holocaust admits to killing more than 60 million babies. An obvious understatement since reporting abortions to the CDC is voluntary. And three states--California, Maryland and New Hampshire--don't report. So the likely number of pre-birth deaths is closer to 100 million in the U.S. alone. We make Adolf Hitler look like a choir boy at only 6 million kills.

And why? Because many Americans worship fornication, i.e., sex outside of marriage for the semi-literate. If the female of the species would keep her knees together till marriage and the males would keep their pants zipped until after the marriage ceremony, abortions would be unnecessary. And if parents would teach their young children that sexual fulfillment is God's wedding gift to the bride and groom, abortion would "die" a natural death. What a blessing that would be. Vote pro-life, and defeat the pro-death crowd. Amen.

BOB WARNER

Hot Springs Village

Early primary mania

It really bothers me that the nominations for both political parties seem to be sewn up after New Hampshire. First off, the Democrats haven't even held a primary, and second, many other states have yet to hold primaries for both parties. Yes, I know the media tell us that historically Iowa and New Hampshire are predictors, but they aren't flawless predictors. Shouldn't we want to be encouraging voters in all states to turn out for primaries no matter the outcome in previous states? Are we not discouraging voter turnout by this kind of all-or-nothing reporting? And, of course, there are other contests on the primary ballots besides the president.

KATE McCARTY

Eureka Springs

It's too big not to fail

Re the Immanuel Baptist Church implosion: This is what happens when a church gets too big for its parishioners to control. In the end all you have is a big, beautiful building. More often than not, one does not require the other.

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock