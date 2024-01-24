



Civil Service panel meets today at HSPD

Due to the recent inclement weather, the regular monthly meeting of the Hot Springs Civil Service Commission that was originally set for Jan. 17 has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave.

Agenda items include changing the date of the fire department applicant's physical agility and written examination due to the 2024 eclipse; determining dates for Civil Service Commission interviews for fire/emergency training officers; monthly reports; and discussion of the civil service 2024 calendar.

To view the latest agenda, visit:

http://www.cityhs.net/csc

NGCRWD board to meet Tuesday

The quarterly meeting of the North Garland County Regional Water District Board of Directors will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the district's business office, 3084 Highway 7 north.



