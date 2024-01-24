BASKETBALL

Heat trade Lowry

Kyle Lowry is in the final year of his contract, spent the last couple of weeks in a slump and just last week lost his spot in the Miami Heat starting lineup. A trade seemed inevitable -- and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it a reality. Lowry is being traded by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier -- who is enjoying the best season of his career -- a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The defending NBA Eastern Conference champion Heat also are sending a first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade was still pending league approval. The pick would be lottery-protected for 2027; otherwise, Charlotte gets the pick in 2028. Rozier figures to be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. He is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists -- both career bests -- in 30 games this season and is shooting a career-high 46% as well. Lowry -- a six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion with Toronto -- had started in each of his first 35 appearances with the Heat this season, then was taken out of the starting five last week, and it didn't take long for speculation to begin that his time with Miami was running short. He averaged 8.2 points and 4 assists per game for the Heat this season, turns 38 in March and is on a $29.7 million expiring contract.

Cavs center suspended

Cleveland Cavaliers backup center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league's anti-drug policy, a penalty that will keep him out of the rotation and off the floor for two months. According to the league, the 32-year-old Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement. Thompson will begin serving his suspension today when the Cavs, who have won eight straight games, play the first of two in three days at Milwaukee. He'll be eligible to return on March 16 against Houston. The 6-11 Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in 2011 draft. The Cavs re-signed him as a free agent to a one-year contract before this season. He's only averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes per game.

FOOTBALL

Raiders hire new GM

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco on Tuesday as their next general manager, passing over interim Champ Kelly for the position. Kelly could remain as the assistant general manager, the position he held under Dave Ziegler, who was fired Oct. 31. Kelly then was given the interim title and was believed to be a strong candidate to get the job full time. Telesco, 51, comes from the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was the general manager since 2013. The Chargers fired Telesco and coach Brandon Staley on Dec. 15, a day after Los Angeles lost 63-21 at Las Vegas.

Eagles fire OC

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move. Johnson joins ousted defensive coordinator Sean Desai as Coach Nick Sirianni continues to reshape his staff following a season-ending collapse. The Eagles went from starting 10-1 to finishing 11-6 and losing 32-9 to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Johnson joined the Eagles as quarterbacks coach in 2021 and was promoted to offensive coordinator after Shane Steichen left to take the head job in Indianapolis. He has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans for head coach this month. Under Johnson's guidance as an assistant, Jalen Hurts was a finalist for AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and the Eagles reached the Super Bowl. But Hurts regressed this season with Johnson calling the plays.

Waldron hired by Bears

The Chicago Bears hired Shane Waldron as their offensive coordinator Tuesday, hoping he can get the most out of Justin Fields or a new quarterback if they draft one with the No. 1 overall pick. Waldron joins Coach Matt Eberflus' staff after spending the past three seasons as offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in Seattle. He replaces Luke Getsy, who was fired after two years. With the Seahawks, Waldron called plays for an offense led by Russell Wilson in 2021. He then helped quarterback Geno Smith go from a journeyman to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Seahawks ranked 21st in total offense, 14th in passing and 17th in scoring this season.

BASEBALL

Nationals sign Gallo

Joey Gallo and the Washington Nationals agreed Tuesday to a $5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement for the 30-year-old outfielder and first baseman was subject to a successful physical. Gallo gets a $2.5 million salary, and the agreement includes an $8 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout. An All-Star with Texas in 2019 and 2021, the strikeout-prone Gallo has slumped in recent years. He hit .181 in the past five seasons with 88 homers, 190 RBI and 597 strikeouts in 1,323 at-bats. Gallo hit .177 with 21 homers, 40 RBI and 142 strikeouts last season with the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers pick up LHP

Left-hander James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Paxton can earn up to $13 million if he is healthy during the early part of the season and starts at least 20 games. He joins a Dodgers rotation projected to include fellow newcomers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow along with Walker Buehler, returning from Tommy John surgery, and Bobby Miller or Emmet Sheehan. Paxton, 35, was 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA last year in his only season with the Boston Red Sox. He is 64-38 with a 3.69 ERA in 156 starts over seven big league seasons.

HOCKEY

Flyers goalie takes leave

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. General Manager Daniel Briere announced Tuesday that Hart had requested and been granted time away from the team. He added that the Flyers will have no further comment. A message sent to Hart's agent seeking comment or further clarification of the situation was not immediately returned. Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season Saturday when he allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to Colorado before being pulled. He's 12-9-3 in his sixth NHL season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.