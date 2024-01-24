‘Oppenheimer’ gets 13 Oscar nominations

NEW YORK -- After a tumultuous movie year marked by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 nominations.

Nolan's three-hour opus, viewed as the best picture frontrunner, received nods for best picture and Nolan's direction; acting nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt; and multiple honors for the sweeping craft of the J. Robert Oppenheimer drama.

Though Nolan is regarded as the big-canvas auteur of his era, he's never won an Academy Award -- nor have any of his films won best picture. This, though, could be his year. Reflecting on the rarity of his film's success -- a lengthy drama dense with talk and the convulsions of history that nevertheless grossed nearly $1 billion -- Nolan, in an interview Tuesday, called Oppenheimer "one of the great American stories."

"I grew up loving Hollywood movies and believing studio filmmaking can take on anything," said Nolan. "Seeing audiences respond to that this summer was incredibly thrilling, and getting this kind of recognition from the academy, I don't know what to say, really. It certainly confirms our faith in what studio filmmaking can be."

The year's biggest hit, "Barbie," came away with a nominations haul slightly less than its partner in Barbenheimer mania. Greta Gerwig's feminist comedy, with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales, was nominated for eight awards, including best picture; Ryan Gosling for best supporting actor; and two best song candidates in "What Was I Made For" and "I'm Just Ken."

Both Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff "Poor Things" and Martin Scorsese's Osage epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" were also widely celebrated, with 11 and 10 nods apiece.

Lily Gladstone, star of "Killers of the Flower Moon," became the first Native American nominated for best actress. For the 10th time, Scorsese was nominated for best director. Leonardo DiCaprio, though, was left out of best actor. The late Robbie Robertson, who died in August, also became the first Indigenous person nominated for best score.

"Poor Things," a dark Victorian-era fantasy about Bella Baxter's sexual awakening, received nominations for Lanthimos' direction, Emma Stone's leading performance, and Mark Ruffalo's supporting performance, and widespread nods for the old-school craft of its fantastical design.

The 10 films nominated for best picture were: "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "The Holdovers," "Maestro," "American Fiction," "Past Lives," "Anatomy of a Fall" and "The Zone of Interest."

That group, which mirrored the Producers Guild Awards nominees, went much as expected and, as critics noted, was a remarkably strong collection of films. For the first time, three of the best picture nominees were directed by women: "Past Lives" by Celine Song; "Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet, also nominated for best director; and Gerwig's "Barbie."

The best actor category had been seen to be one of the most competitive. In the end, the nominees were Murphy, Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers"), Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction"), Bradley Cooper ("Maestro") and Colman Domingo ("Rustin"). Domingo's nomination, for his performance as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, made him just the second openly gay man to be nominated for playing a gay character, following Ian McKellen for the 1998 film "Gods and Monsters."

"American Fiction," Cord Jefferson's insightful drama about a frustrated novelist, had an especially good day, collecting five nominations. That included a nod for Sterling K. Brown for best supporting actor. Robert De Niro ("Killers of the Flower Moon") rounded out that category with Downey, Gosling and Ruffalo.

Best actress was also closely contested. Along with Gladstone and Stone, the nominees were Carey Mulligan ("Maestro"), Annette Bening ("Nyad") and Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall"). That left out Margot Robbie, the star of "Barbie," and Fantasia Barrino from "The Color Purple."

In supporting actress, the frontrunner Da'Vine Joy Randolph of "The Holdovers" continued her march to her first Oscar. She was joined by Blunt, Danielle Brooks ("The Color Purple"), Jodie Foster ("Nyad") and America Ferrera ("Barbie").

The Associated Press notched its first Oscar nomination in the news organization's 178-year history with "20 Days in Mariupol," Mstyslav Chernov's harrowing chronicle of the besieged Ukrainian city and of the last international journalists left there after the Russia invasion. The joint production between the AP and PBS' "Frontline" was nominated for best documentary, along with "Four Daughters," "Bobi Wine: The People's President," "The Eternal Memory" and "To Kill a Tiger."

Information for this article was contributed by Jocelyn Noveck and Brooke Lefferts of The Associated Press.