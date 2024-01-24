Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 24, 1924

Little Rock school teachers are leading all the other cities in the United States in the large number competing for scholarships in health education offered by the American Child Health Association, according to the list sent to the association by Superintendent of Schools R.C. Hall of this city. In offering these scholarships to teachers, the American Child Association aims to stimulate their interest in health education and give them an opportunity to study the latest approved methods to presenting health in the classrooms.

50 years ago

Jan. 24, 1974

A state Education Department official said Wednesday that Arkansas school districts probably would lose about $2 million in tax money because the method of assessing the personal property of banks had been changed. Dr. Dan Pilkington said the change was made by Act 182 of 1973, which excludes the assessment of capitol stock from the assessment process. He made his remarks at the Arkansas School Boards Association convention at Little Rock. Pilkington said one district, which he did not identify, would lose more than $200,000 in tax revenues. He said a bank in that district had been assessed $211,000 in 1972. The 1973 assessment is $11,000.

25 years ago

Jan. 24, 1999

Resident after resident of the neighborhood surrounding the ruined Harvest Foods grocery store at Main and 17th streets in Little Rock repeated that in the days since Thursday's tornadoes and wondered where they would shop for groceries and prescription drugs. The store's assistant pharmacist, Bob Howard, 66, of North Little Rock died in a local hospital not long after he was buried in the store and rescue workers pulled him and another employee free. Neighbors say another tragedy of the tornado is the loss of their store and its pharmacy. The store, which opened about 30 years ago as a Safeway across the street, was a convenient place to shop, within walking distance for the neighborhood's elderly residents and others who lack access to cars. It had been at its latest location 15 years.

10 years ago

Jan. 24, 2014

Six county judges in Arkansas issued burn bans Thursday, bringing to 32 the number of counties that prohibit open burning because of weather conditions and fire danger. The commission reported that 11 acres burned Thursday. One acre burned in the extreme southeast corner of the state, and fire destroyed 10 acres of grassland in Northwest Arkansas. County judges in Baxter, Carroll, Lonoke, Marion, Prairie and Randolph counties issued bans Thursday. Others with bans are Benton, Boone, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Franklin, Fulton, Garland, Howard, Independence, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Saline, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Washington and White counties.