Physical encounter

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman is trying to stay positive about a basketball season that's in a downward spiral.

The Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) are 12th in the conference going into tonight's game against Ole Miss (15-3, 2-3) at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

Arkansas' only SEC victory is 78-77 at home over Texas A&M, thanks to Tramon Mark's game-winning basket with 1.1 seconds left.

The Razorbacks' four SEC losses have been by an average of 19.3 points to No. 8 Auburn, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

Musselman didn't speak with members of the media to preview the Arkansas-Ole Miss game, but did appear on his radio show Monday night.

"I still believe in this team, and our staff believes based on how we practice," Musselman said. "And we're going to keep tinkering.

"We're not going to roll out the same group of guys. We're not going to roll out the same rotation."

Trying to project a starting lineup for the Razorbacks is a guessing game, though Mark, a junior guard averaging 17.8 points, seems a safe choice.

Sophomore Trevon Brazile is the only Razorback to start every game. Ten players have started at least one game and 11 are averaging 13 or more minutes per game.

Musselman used 13 players in Arkansas' 77-64 loss to South Carolina last Saturday, including 12 in the first half.

"Somewhere with this roster, we've got to figure out how to play better basketball than what we've played, especially in league play," Musselman said. "I mean, sometimes we're going 13 deep to try to find energy and find enthusiasm."

Senior Jeremiah Davenport was asked after the South Carolina game if he believed the Razorbacks could turn their season around.

"For sure," Davenport said. "Most definitely."

So what's it going to take?

"Everybody buying in and everybody doing their job," Davenport said. "That's what it's going to take for every team.

"Not speaking for every team, but for our team, it's just buying in and staying connected."

Ole Miss was ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll last week, but fell out after losses at LSU 89-80 and at Auburn 82-59. The Rebels opened SEC play with a 90-64 loss at No. 5 Tennessee.

Home games have been a different story for Ole Miss in Coach Chris Beard's first season.

Beard, the former Arkansas-Little Rock coach, also didn't talk to members of the media to preview tonight's game. He has led the Rebels to an 11-0 record at SJB Pavilion with notable victories over North Carolina State 72-52, No. 19 Memphis 80-77, Florida 103-85 and Vanderbilt 69-56.

Musselman and Beard are meeting for the fourth time, including Texas' 90-60 victory over Arkansas in an exhibition game before the 2022-23 season.

Beard was at Texas Tech and Musselman at Nevada when the Red Raiders beat the Wolf Pack 82-76 in overtime at Lubbock, Texas, during the 2017-18 season.

Musselman had moved on to Arkansas when the Razorbacks beat Beard and Texas Tech 68-66 in a 2021 NCAA Tournament second-round game at Indianapolis.

Texas Tech paid Nevada a guarantee, Musselman said, to play the road game.

"Maybe one of the best college games I've been a part of," Musselman said. "When we played in the NCAA Tournament against them, I just remember sitting there 10 minutes into the game and saying both teams need shoulder pads and helmets. Because it was like a football game. It really was.

"That's the most physical game that I've ever seen in my life. So physicality is a trait, competitiveness is a trait of [Beard's] teams, toughness. Those things come to mind."

Allen Flanigan, a 6-6 fifth-year senior from Little Rock Parkview, is averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.3 minutes per game for Ole Miss. He transferred from Auburn, where he played 114 games in four seasons.

In five games against Arkansas the past three seasons, Flanigan averaged 13 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 48.8% (21 of 43) from the field, including 9 of 25 on three-pointers.

"Flanigan was a phenomenal player at Auburn," Musselman said. "[Ole Miss] added a star in my mind."

Senior guard Matthew Murrell is averaging 16.9 points to lead the Rebels. Point guard Jaylen Murray, a junior transfer from Saint Peter's, is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists. Senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

"You better compete, you better be tough, you better be ready for a battle," Musselman said. "Because that's what Ole Miss exhibits."

Musselman said the Razorbacks held a three-hour practice Monday.

"We needed that practice," Arkansas senior forward Chandler Lawson said on Musselman's radio show. "After a loss, it's always tough to come in and just try to see where guys' minds are at. I feel like it was one of the best practices.

"I feel we're going to come together and listen to the coaches and have that competitive nature Coach Muss has been talking about."

Musselman went so far as to call it "a great practice."

"All our team against our team," Musselman said. "The graduate assistants didn't do any of the drills. The players did them.

"We learned some stuff, which is what you want. I would hate it if we had a three-hour practice and we went up and met as a staff afterwards and said we didn't learn a ton.

"We learned a ton. We learned a ton about competitiveness, which is good."

Davenport said the Razorbacks will be ready to play Ole Miss.

"We're competitors, so try to compete Wednesday," Davenport said of the team's approach. "Take one game at a time, one week at a time."

Musselman has said numerous times the Razorbacks haven't developed an identity as his previous four Arkansas teams did.

"This is a team that's still trying to figure out its way," he said. "Offensively, defensively.

"We want to try to get this team better. That's why we went super long in practice."