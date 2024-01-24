Rebels, Hogs each skidding

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas men's basketball team and Ole Miss are both looing to reverse recent trends to get back on the winning ledger.

The old SEC West rivals meet today at 8 p.m. Central at SJB Pavilion on the campus in Oxford, Miss., in a game to be broadcast on ESPNU.

Arkansas has lost four of five SEC games, including two at home, and is routinely being outshot and outrebounded with its opponents also taking better care of the ball.

Fifth-year Coach Eric Musselman spoke on his weekly radio show Monday about what he thinks it will take turn the Hogs' trends around.

"Competitive stamina for 40 minutes becomes so important," Musselman said . "Winning teams, or teams that get on a winning streak, they've got great competitive stamina. Every possession does matter in a 40-minute basketball game."

The Rebels shot 36.9% (45 of 122) from the floor and 24.4% (10 of 41) from three-point range in their losses last week at LSU (89-80) and Auburn (89-52). Those teams outscored the Rebels 76-56 in the lane.

In its three SEC losses at Tennessee, LSU and Auburn, Ole Miss has been outscored in bench points by a total of 81-32.

However, the Rebels have been super salty at home with an 11-0 record at SJB Pavilion including league wins over Florida (103-85) and Vanderbilt (69-56).

"We've got to stay the course," Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard said after the loss at Auburn on Saturday. "We've been a good offensive team in a lot of our segments and games this year. Tonight, obviously we weren't.

"It starts with taking care of the ball. It doesn't matter what kind of defense you're playing against or what your offense is doing ... if you hand the ball to the other team and you don't get a shot on goal, there is no offense."

The Razorbacks have a tough go this week, facing a team that is unbeaten at home, followed Saturday by a visit from No. 6 Kentucky, the highest-scoring team in Division I.

"We'll see how we play this week," Musselman said on his radio show. "This is a big week with two really, really talented teams. Nothing easy comes on the schedule.

"You're playing against a team that's undefeated at home that was ranked last week, and then you have a top-10 team coming in on Saturday."

'GameDay' ahead

The ESPN "GameDay" show will take place live from Walton Arena on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., ending six hours before the Razorbacks' 5 p.m. tipoff against Kentucky. The arena will be open with free admission for fans who want to be a part of the live broadcast.

The arena will be cleared between the broadcast and the opening of Walton Arena.

Arkansas will host the show for the first time, while Kentucky will be making its 20th appearance as one of the featured teams on the show.

Brazile rut

The Razorbacks need to get 6-10 Trevon Brazile more involved on both ends of the floor with the sophomore swingman and first-team preseason All-SEC pick struggling in league play.

Brazile is shooting 13 of 34 (38.2%) and 3 of 16 (18.8%) from three-point range in five SEC games, meaning almost half his shots have been taken from beyond the arc.

Brazile is averaging 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on the season, but in conference action those numbers are 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

He has three double-doubles this season but none since a 19-point, 11-rebound effort in an 80-75 win over Duke on Nov. 29. His rebound high is eight since that game, and he has scored in double figures three times in 10 games since Duke.

Beard in brief

Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard had been on a meteoric rise for most of a decade after leading Arkansas-Little Rock to a 30-5 record and an upset of No. 5 seed Purdue in his only season with the Trojans in 2015-16.

The 1995 Texas graduate compiled a 112-55 record and three NCAA Tournament bids in four available seasons at Texas Tech, including a 31-7 record and NCAA Tournament runner-up finish in 2019 in his third season with the Red Raiders.

That success, with back-to-back 18-win seasons after the championship game run, got him hired at his alma mater for the 2021-22 season. Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record and the second round of the NCAA Tournament in his first season. But he was suspended and eventually terminated with a 7-1 record in his second season after a domestic incident at his home led to legal troubles.

Beard's Rebels are 15-3 in his first season, bringing his 12-year record as a head coach to 252-101 (.714) in all NCAA Divisions and to 186-76 (.710) in nine seasons at the Division I level.

If the Rebels qualify for the NCAA Tournament this season, Beard will have led four different teams to the tournament in the span of nine years.

Swat central

Arkansas and Ole Miss both rank in the top five nationally in blocked shots, with the Razorbacks in third (6.5 per game) and the Rebels fifth (6.4).

Ole Miss 7-5 forward Jamarion Sharp is on pace to finish among the school's single-season leaders in blocked shots. Sharp leads the SEC with 2.83 blocks per game, and his 51 blocks this season already ranks eighth on the Ole Miss single-season list. The Rebels' record is held by Reginald Buckner, who blocked 98 shots in 36 games in 2012-13.

Series recap

Arkansas holds a 52-33 lead in its series with Ole Miss, which will be the third-closest SEC campus to Fayetteville at 386 miles behind Oklahoma (240 miles) and Missouri (290 miles) when the Sooners join the league this summer.

The Razorbacks have been dominant in recent seasons with a 9-1 mark in the past 10 meetings dating to 2016.

While Ole Miss holds a 20-9 edge in games played at Oxford, Miss., the Razorbacks are 23-11 in Fayetteville and a 20-2 at neutral site games, including 1-0 at the SEC Tournament.

The neutral site venues between the long-time rivals include Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Memphis, Blytheville and Shreveport.

The last neutral site meeting before Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season resulted in a 90-76 win for the No. 10 Razorbacks on Dec. 5, 1989 in Pine Bluff.

Pavilion pieces

Arkansas has a 3-2 record at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, commonly called the SJB Pavilion, which opened as the Pavilion at Ole Miss on Jan. 7, 2016.

The Razorbacks fell 76-60 in the 225,000-square foot facility the month after it opened, but they are 3-1 since, including wins by the scores of 76-72 on Jan. 11, 2020, and 64-55 on Jan. 26, 2022, in the past two meetings there.

'Brake' time

Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield has been on a roll for the last month or so.

Since Dec. 16, the senior forward and Duke transfer from Jackson, Miss., is shooting 56.7% (51 of 90), including 46.9% (15 of 32) from three-point range, and is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Brakefield has re-broken his career high for scoring twice in that span with 27 points in an 88-78 win against Cal and 28 points in a 103-85 win over Florida.