BASEBALL

GAC Tournament moves to North Little Rock

The Great American Conference announced Tuesday that the four-team final round of its conference tournament will be played at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on May 9-11.

"With the passion of baseball fans in our area and six of the 12 member GAC schools located in the state of Arkansas, we feel we are an ideal location for the tournament," Arkansas Travelers General Manager Sophie Ozier said in a news release.

The tournament begins May 3 with the top four seeds hosting best-of-3 series. The four advancing teams will then play a double-elimination tournament at Dickey-Stephens Park, the home of the Travelers. The championship game will be played at noon on May 11 with a second game, if necessary, played later in the day.

Last year's tournament, which Southern Arkansas University won with a 7-6 victory over Oklahoma Baptist, was played at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Travs name 2024 coaching staff

The Arkansas Travelers, the Class AA minor league affiliate of the Seattle Mariners based in North Little Rock, announced their coaching staff for the 2024 season Tuesday afternoon, naming former player Christian Colon as their newest manager.

Colon, a longtime Kansas City Royals farmhand, spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' coaching staff.

The Puerto Rico native played 12 seasons professionally, including parts of six major league seasons with the Royals (2014-17), Miami Marlins (2017) and Cincinnati Reds (2019-20).

Colon will be joined by returning coaches Michael Peoples and Jose Umbria as pitching coach and bench coach, respectively.

Mike Fransoso will be the Travelers' hitting coach in 2024, his fifth season in the Seattle Mariners' organization. Last season, he served as the hitting coach for the High-A Everett Aqua Sox.

-- Sam Lane

FOOTBALL

Hogs' Clark named academic All-America

University of Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark was named on Tuesday a first-team academic All-America on the NCAA Division I football team as announced by the College Sports Communicators.

Clark was one of four SEC players named to the team, joining Alabama's Seth McLaughlin, Missouri's Darius Robinson and Vanderbilt's Matthew Hayball.

Georgia's Chad Lindberg and Ole Miss' Isaac Ukwu earned second-team Academic All-America honors.

Clark has already graduated with a degree in finance and a minor in marketing from the UA and plans to return for a fifth season with the Razorbacks while continuing to pursue an MBA in finance.

The native of Dallas, and son of Jennifer and Travis Clark, has 187 career tackles, 105 solo stops, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 24 passes defended.

Clark, 22, has played in 45 games and made 31 starts with all the starts coming after he burst onto the scene with three interceptions in a 33-21 homecoming win over Ole Miss in 2020.

A Burlsworth Trophy nominee each of the past two seasons, Clark earned first-team All-SEC honors from USA Today after the 2022 season.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Scott returns to practice

University of Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott is returning to practices after missing four consecutive games with a back injury, Razorbacks Coach Mike Neighbors said Tuesday.

Scott, who leads the SEC with 22.3 points per game, has not played since a 73-63 loss Jan. 4 in the Razorbacks' conference opener at Kentucky. Neighbors said he received word early Tuesday she was cleared to return.

"She will return to activity today," Neighbors said. "We hope this is that ramp-up period [that happens] when you're out for a period of time. You don't ever want to bring anybody -- especially a freshman -- back too fast. But she will be in activity [Tuesday]."

Neighbors gave an update on sophomore combo guard Saylor Poffenbarger, who played only 15 minutes during Arkansas' 99-68 loss at No. 10 LSU on Sunday. She was dealing with soreness and foul trouble.

"If you followed Sunday, y'all know Saylor was very limited," Neighbors said. "She didn't practice into our two lead-up [practices] prior to LSU, and I limited her minutes after the margin got plus-25."

-- Ethan Westerman

Kaza leads Lyon women to win

Natalya Kaza tied the Lyon College women's school single-game scoring record with 37 points in a 76-64 victory over Mississippi University for Women on Tuesday in Columbus, Miss.

Kaza went 13 of 28 from the floor, including 8 of 18 three-pointers, to tie K.K. Hodges for the school record. Hodges scored 37 points against Trevecca Nazarene on Feb. 9, 2008.

Lyon College led 20-12 after the first quarter, but scored only 10 points in the second to lead 30-24 at halftime. Lyon outscored MUW 44-38 in the second half.

Samantha Taylor was the only other Lyon player to score more than 10 points, finishing with 11. The Scots will host Fontbonne on Thursday and Principia on Saturday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services