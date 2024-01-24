Tontitown names longtime firefighter Ryan Krug as fire chief





TONTITOWN -- Ryan Krug will serve as the permanent fire chief at the Tontitown Fire Department, according to an announcement on the city's website.

Krug has served as interim fire chief since Aug. 24, after the resignation of former Fire Chief Mark Ramsey.

Krug joined the Fire Department in January 2023 as a full-time firefighter after being a volunteer firefighter in the area since 2008. Krug quickly became a key part of the daily operations in the department, assisting the former chief with tasks and duties, the announcement says.

The city received more than a half dozen applications for the position and conducted a full day of interviews, the announcement says.

"We are elated that he has accepted, and we are looking forward to great things to continue with him in this permanent position," Mayor Angie Russell said.

The department recently moved into a new fire station on the south side of Harry Sbanotto Park, and Krug was instrumental in that transition, the announcement says.

"Krug hit the ground running and hasn't slowed down," according to the announcement. "He has seen the new fire station through to completion, he has worked diligently on scheduling and maintaining the new 24-hour schedule that went into effect in 2023, all while still responding to calls."



