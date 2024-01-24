Trump wins vote in N.H.; race not over, Haley says

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Former President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable.

The result was a setback for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who finished second despite investing significant time and financial resources in a state famous for its independent streak. She's the last major challenger after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Trump.

Trump's allies ramped up pressure on Haley to leave the race before the polls had closed, but Haley vowed after the results were announced to continue her campaign. Speaking to supporters, she intensified her criticism of the former president, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate who would usher in generational change.

"This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go," Haley said, while some in the crowd cried, "It's not over!"

Trump, meanwhile, can now boast of being the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in Iowa and New Hampshire since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976, a striking sign of how rapidly Republicans have rallied around him to make him their nominee for the third consecutive time.

At his victory party Tuesday night, Trump repeatedly insulted Haley and gave a far angrier speech than after his Iowa victory, when his message was one of Republican unity.

"Let's not have someone take a victory when she had a very bad night," Trump said. He added, "Just a little note to Nikki: She's not going to win."

With easy wins in both early states, Trump is demonstrating an ability to unite the GOP's factions firmly behind him. He's garnered support from the evangelical conservatives who are influential in Iowa and New Hampshire's more moderate voters, strength he hopes to replicate during the general election.

Trump posted especially strong results in the state's most conservative areas, while Haley won more liberal parts. The only areas in which Haley was leading Trump were in Democratic-leaning cities and towns such as Concord, Keene and Portsmouth.

Pat Sheridan, a 63-year-old engineer from Hampton, voted for Trump "because he did a really good job the first time."

"We need a businessman, not bureaucrats," Sheridan said.

Still, Haley's path to becoming the GOP standard-bearer is narrowing quickly. She won't compete in a contest that awards delegates until South Carolina's Feb. 24 primary, bypassing the Feb. 8 Nevada caucuses that are widely seen as favoring Trump.

As South Carolina's former governor, Haley is hoping a strong showing there could propel her into the March 5 Super Tuesday contests. But in a deeply conservative state where Trump is exceedingly popular, those ambitions may be tough to realize and a home-state loss could prove politically devastating.

"This is just the beginning; we've got the rest of the nation," said Sandy Adams, 66, an independent from Bow who supported Haley. "I think we've got a strong candidate, and the first time we have just two candidates, and that's a great thing."





BIDEN WINS

President Joe Biden won New Hampshire's largely symbolic Democratic primary on Tuesday, prevailing in an unusual write-in effort after he refused to campaign or appear on the state ballot.

Biden easily bested two longshot challengers, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson, who were on the ballot along with a host of little-known names. His victory in a race he was not formally contesting essentially cements the president's grasp on the Democratic nomination for a second term.

The New Hampshire race will likely not count toward amassing delegates for the presidential nomination after Democrats in the state bucked a Biden-championed revamp of the primary calendar that placed South Carolina at the fore of the Democratic race for the White House.

Biden championed changing Democratic Party rules to put South Carolina first on Feb. 3, arguing that Black Democrats, the party's most reliable base of support, and other voters of color needed to play a larger, earlier role in the primary. But Biden also won South Carolina's primary in 2020, reviving his campaign after a blowout loss in New Hampshire, whose electorate is whiter and older than the rest of the nation.

New Hampshire Democrats rebelled against the new plan and pushed ahead with a primary on Tuesday, alongside the state's Republicans. The Democratic National Committee has said that the contest won't award delegates who ultimately select the nominee as a result of the rules violation.

Biden shunned the primary as a result, but his allies organized hundreds of volunteers -- and got help from a super PAC -- to spread the word that New Hampshire Democrats could still write in his name.

TRUMP'S CHALLENGES

Trump's early sweep through the Republican primary is remarkable considering he faces 91 criminal charges related to everything from seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election to mishandling classified documents and arranging payoffs to a porn actress. He left the White House in 2021 in the aftermath of a riot at the U.S. Capitol led by his supporters who sought to stop the certification of Biden's win. And Trump was the first president to be impeached twice.

Beyond the political vulnerabilities associated with the criminal cases, Trump faces a logistical challenge in balancing trials and campaigning. He has frequently appeared voluntarily at a New York courtroom where a jury is considering whether he should pay additional damages to a columnist who last year won a $5 million jury award against Trump for sex abuse and defamation. He has turned these appearances into campaign events, holding televised news conferences that give him an opportunity to spread his message to a large audience.

But Trump has turned those vulnerabilities into an advantage among GOP voters. He has argued that the criminal prosecutions reflect a politicized Justice Department, though there's no evidence that officials there were pressured by Biden or anyone else in the White House to file charges.

Trump has also repeatedly told his supporters that he's being prosecuted on their behalf, an argument that appears to have further strengthened his bond with the GOP base.

As Trump begins to pivot his attention to Biden and a general election campaign, the question is whether the former president's framing of the legal cases will convince voters beyond the GOP base. Trump lost the popular vote in the 2016 and 2020 elections and has faced particular struggles in suburban communities from Georgia to Pennsylvania to Arizona that could prove decisive in the fall campaign.

Trump traveled frequently to New Hampshire in the months leading up to the primary but didn't spend as much time in the state as many of his rivals. Rather than the traditional approach of greeting voters personally or in small groups, Trump has staged large rallies. He has spent much of his time complaining about the past -- including his claim that the 2020 election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud.

If he returns to the White House, the former president has promised to enact a hardline immigration agenda that includes stopping migrants from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and reimposing his first-term travel ban that originally targeted seven Muslim-majority countries. He's also said the rising number of immigrants entering the United States are "poisoning the blood of our country," echoing Adolf Hitler's language.

Biden faces his own challenges. There are widespread concerns about his age at 81 years old. Dissent is also building within his party over Biden's alliance with Israel in its war against Hamas, putting the president's standing at risk in swing states like Michigan.

But he avoided potential embarrassment in New Hampshire even as rivals like Phillips compared him in advertising to Bigfoot -- since both were hard to find.

Durwood Sargent, 79, of Bow, cast a write-in vote for Biden and said he wasn't offended that the president kept his name off the ballot.

"It's not a big deal. They've made a big deal out of it. The president's got a country to run," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Holly Ramer, Jill Colvin, Will Weissert, Bill Barrow, Joseph Frederick and Mike Pesoli of The Associated Press.

