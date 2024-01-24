Two Bentonville chefs announced as semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Award

BENTONVILLE-- Two Bentonville chefs are nominated for a James Beard Award, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.

Matt Cooper of Conifer and Rafael Rios of Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico are among the 20 semifinalists for the "Best Chef: South" category.

Conifer is a gluten-free restaurant located in downtown Bentonville that specializes in creating locally sourced dishes. It was named among the best new restaurants of 2023 by Southern Living Magazine.

Rafael Rios, founder of Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville, was nominated in 2021 and 2022. The restaurant began as one of the first food trucks in Bentonville and expanded into a restaurant in 2018.

Rios and Cooper will be competing for the award against chefs from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Peurto Rico.

The 2024 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 22 categories. Finalists will be announced on April 3.