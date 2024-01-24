Two people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Carlos Sanchez, 22, of Siloam Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault and aggravated assault. Sanchez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Jonathan Wyche, 40, of 19181 Sonora Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on a family or household member and resisting arrest. Wyche was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.