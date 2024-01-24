UNDER THE RADAR: Lakeside's Jaymari Porter

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Lakeside's Jaymari Porter.

Class: 2025

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-0, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior he led the team with 52 tackles and three interceptions.

Coach Alexander Black on Porter:

“Jaymari is an explosive athletic student-athlete who plays on both sides of the ball as the No. 1 receiver and No. 1 corner. Jaymari is a double-sport athlete who plays football and basketball. This past offseason was one of his best yet, gaining over 20 pounds of muscle. He is currently 6-foot, 170 [pounds]. He will be an essential key in Lakeside success this upcoming season. His biggest attributes is his man coverage and route running. He was the defense's leading tackler last season with 52 tackles representing his tremendous effort at the cornerback position. He also accounted for three interceptions on the year. He is surely a student-athlete to look out for.”