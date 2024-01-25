The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 25, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-732. Shawn Edward Smart v. State of Arkansas, from Independence County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett, J., agrees. Klappenbach, J., concurs without opinion.

CV-23-459. Mikayla Mitchell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-23-80. Detraveone Simmons v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-23-314. Amanda Echelbarger v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-23-217. Steven Brazil v. Julie Goggins Brazil, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

E-22-438. Ontaria Jackson v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and dismissed. Gladwin and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-725. Hamilton Mitchell, as Trustee of the Bankruptcy Estate of Jaslyn Deans v. James Strayhorn, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-215. Michael Stewart v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-606. Jody Underwood, Individually and as a Shareholder and Member of Conway Precision Products, Inc. v. Jeffrey S. Underwood and Conway Precision Products, Inc, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Appellant's/cross-appellee's partial motion to dismiss denied; appellees'/cross-appellants' partial motion to dismiss granted; reversed and remanded on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-83. Keithan Wayne Jackson v. State of Arkansas, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-23-494. Charles Allen Kirtley v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-23-503. Marel Torres-Pacheco v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-22-557. Katherine James v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-23-213. Emily Sutton v. Jordan Falci, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-22-404. Stacy Bridges v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-23-361. Curtis Pittman v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.