Australian Open results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- Results Wednesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Singles

Men's quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (9), Poland, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Women's quarterfinals

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (12), China, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

Men's quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (2), Australia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (6), Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (7), Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (8), Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (2), Belgium, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (9), Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.