Bama puts an end to Auburn’s streak

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Mark Sears had 22 points and eight assists and made two free throws with 9 seconds left to seal Alabama's 79-75 win over No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night, ending the Tigers' 11-game winning streak.

The Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1) moved into a tie with their rival atop the league standings with their first win over a ranked team in five tries this season. It was a big rebound from a 20-point loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.

Auburn (16-3, 5-1) had a chance to tie with 13 seconds left when Alabama fouled Chad Baker-Mazara on a three-point attempt. Baker-Mazara hit the first two but missed the third, cutting the Tide's lead to 75-74.

Grant Nelson, who had six points over the final 1:39, grabbed the rebound and was fouled. Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl called two timeouts before Nelson went to the line with 12 seconds to play, but he made both.

Alabama then fouled Jaylin Williams before he could launch a potential tying three-point try -- which went off the glass and in -- on the other end. He made 1 of 2 and Sears iced it at the other end.

Rylan Griffen came off the bench for only the second time this season but responded with 17 points.

Nelson had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. made his second start and had 14 points and nine boards.

Johnni Broome led Auburn with 25 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. Baker-Mazara scored 11 points.

In other men's Top 25 games, Boo Buie scored 29 points, Brooks Barnhizer added 23 and Northwestern upset No. 10 Illinois 96-91 in overtime. The Wildcats (14-5, 5-3) scored the first nine points in overtime after Illinois' Marcus Domask missed a jumper at the end of regulation. Buie put the Wildcats on top in overtime with a three-pointer. Barnhizer hit one from the corner, got fouled by Quincy Guerrier and made the free throw to complete the four-point play. ... David Joplin made six of Marquette's 15 three-pointers, and the 14th-ranked Golden Eagles beat DePaul 86-73 in the Blue Demons' first game under interim Coach Matt Brady. Marquette shot 54.5% from the floor in its third consecutive win. Joplin finished with 21 points after he scored a career-high 28 during an 89-69 win at DePaul last season. Tyler Kolek had 22 points and seven assists, and Oso Ighodaro finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Led by Joplin, the Golden Eagles (14-5, 5-3) went 15 for 33 from beyond the arc. ... Nick Boyd scored 18 points, Johnell Davis added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 22 Florida Atlantic extended its winning streak to five games with a 69-56 victory over Rice. Boyd scored 11 points in the first half as FAU built a 33-26 halftime lead. Davis and Boyd combined to shoot 10 of 17 from the floor. Alijah Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds for FAU (16-4, 6-1). Alem Huseinovic scored 16 points and Mekhi Mason added 13 for Rice (7-12, 1-5).

SEC

In other SEC games Wednesday, Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points, Russel Tchewa completed a three-point play with 2.3 seconds left and Georgia edged LSU 68-66 Georgia led 61-52 with 5:48 remaining but made only two field goals the rest of the way -- both by Tchewa, who scored the final seven points for the Bulldogs. On Georgia's final possession, Jabri Abdur-Rahim missed a long three-pointer but Tchewa grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled while making a putback with 2.3 seconds left. He made the free throw for a two-point lead. ... Will Richard scored a season-high 23 points and Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullian scored 15 points each and Florida held off Mississippi State for a 79-70 win. Richard added nine rebounds and Tyrese Samuel scored 12 for Florida (13-6, 3-3). The Gators overcame an 8-for-25 shooting performance from three-point range by shooting 17 for 20 from the foul line. Reserve Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs (13-6, 2-4) with 26 points and Tolu Smith scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cameron Matthews grabbed 11 rebounds for Mississippi State.

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin (50) battles for a rebound between Rice forward Max Fiedler, left, and Rice guard Gabe Warren, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)



Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon, right, drives around Rice guard Alem Huseinovic, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)



Rice guard Travis Evee, right, looks to pass the ball under pressure from Rice guard Mekhi Mason (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)



Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin, left, lunges for the ball headed out of bounds as Rice guard Travis Evee (3) reaches as well during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)



Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, left, looks to pass the ball under pressure from Rice guards Mekhi Mason, center, and Travis Evee (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)



Rice forward Max Fiedler (15) pulls down a rebound in front of Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

