Benefits with Friends | Frost Fest, All In Casino Night, Soup Sunday to come in February

Frost Fest, All In Casino Night, Soup Sunday to come

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Carin Schoppmeyer

Hand of bartender pouring a large lager beer in tap. Bright and modern neon light, males hands. Pouring beer for client. Side view of young bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter.

Frost Fest

Apple Seeds, Arkansas Climbers Coalition, Arkansas Brewers Guild, Ozark Highlands Trail Association, Pedal It Forward NWA

Frost Fest outdoor beer festival returns February 3 this year to the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville.