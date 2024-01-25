Benton cruises, establishes stronghold atop 5A-Central

BENTON -- While teams continue jockeying for position in a crowded 5A-South Conference boys standings, there's one aspect that become apparent over the past few weeks of the season.

Everyone's seemingly chasing Benton.

The Panthers wreaked havoc from the opening tip Wednesday night in running past, through and around visiting Hot Springs Lakeside 85-42.

Caleb Knight finished with 18 points for Class 5A No. 1 Benton (17-4, 7-0), which put together a captivating first quarter performance to quickly take the starch out of the Rams. The Panthers hit 14 of 18 shots (77.7%) and used a smothering defense to create 10 turnovers -- eight of which they turned into points. There was a two-minute stretch in the quarter where Benton scored nine points off four consecutive miscues by the Rams.

"Man, I really thought the guys played well," Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. "We had 12 days off since our last game, and as a coach, that always makes you a little nervous, makes you a little concerned about how the team is going to play in that first game back. But I was really proud of the way they came out in that first quarter.

"The bench brought a lot of energy, too. And of course, any time you can create some offense off your defense, it's a plus."

That plus scenario played out for the majority of the game for the Panthers, who didn't enjoy nearly as much success against Lakeside (13-8, 4-5) last season.

The Rams beat Benton twice last season, including a 51-42 win during the regular-season finale on the road. But it didn't take long to realize things would be a bit different this time at Panther Arena.

Terrion Burgess added 17 points and Harrison Pickett followed with 13 points as Benton won for the fourth time in its last six games. The Panthers maintained their position atop the conference standings while extending their lead over the next closest teams.

The victory gave Benton a two-game cushion over both Pine Bluff and Lake Hamilton. White Hall and Hot Springs are also just a game back for second place.

"The conference is just so tough," Hendrix said. "We've got nine games, and we know it's going to be a challenge. That's why it was so important to come out and be solid all the way around in this one. Lakeside is a good team.

"They've got a really good point guard in [Sloan Hayes]. They've got some good players in the frontcourt as well. So it was good to see us come out and play the way we did from start to finish.

A.J. Howard had 10 points to lead the Rams, who were down 34-13 after one quarter and 55-22 at halftime. Benton would score 19 of the first 21 points of the third quarter in a variety of ways and coasted afterward.

Lakeside, which had won three straight games and was coming off a 65-40 beating of Texarkana on Tuesday, finished with 24 turnovers.

GIRLS

BENTON 61, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 37

Alexis Duck hit six three-pointers to drive Benton (10-7, 7-0 5A-South) to a resounding victory over the Lady Rams.

The junior finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who opened up a 13-3 first-quarter lead and used an 11-0 run early in the second quarter to help build a 36-19 lead by halftime. Lakeside (12-8, 7-2) crept within 37-24 early in the third quarter before Benton ran off eight straight points to re-establish command.

Ashley Wallace had 14 points for the Lady Panthers, who forced 19 turnovers en route to winning their fifth consecutive game. McKenzie Williams scored 13 points and Amelia Rogers had 12 points to lead the Lady Rams.



