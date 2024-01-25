Central Ark. Christian picks Plumlee as coach

Exactly two weeks after Ryan Howard's resignation, Central Arkansas Christian announced JD Plumlee as its new head football coach.

Plumlee, 44, spent the past five seasons at Malvern High School. He led the Leopards to a 35-25 record during his time there. Plumlee led Malvern to a 64-39 victory over Harding Academy in the 2022 Class 4A state championship game to clinch its first state championship in 29 years.

"We are excited to come be a part of the rich tradition at CAC," Plumlee said in a statement Wednesday. "We believe in the mission of Mustang Mountain, and we want to help continue to grow the good work that is established here."

Plumlee has had stops at Harrison and Russelville as an offensive coordinator, and Fountain Lake as head coach in 2018.

CAC finished 2023 with a 9-3 record and as the 4A-4 conference champion. The Mustangs will return much of last year's team, including University of Arkansas commitment Grayson Wilson at quarterback, which won the program's first playoff game since 2019.

Plumlee's first day at CAC will be February 1.

"Coach Plumlee's outstanding success and results on the football field speak for themselves," CAC Athletic Director Hayden Cruce said in a statement. "He has won championships in multiple classifications across Arkansas, but his most impressive attribute is his ability to lead and inspire excellence in his colleagues, student-athletes, and community.

"We are extremely proud to have Coach Plumlee and his family join the CAC community."