Counting online instruction days splits educators

Weather disruptions, testing prompt unresolved questions

Today at 3:30 a.m.

by Cynthia Howell

Kayleigh Stovall, then a first-grader at Western Hills Elementary School in Little Rock, participates in an online tutoring session in this March 2, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Arkansas' education leaders are split on whether remote, online days of student instruction should count toward the minimum 178 student-teacher contact days per year that are legally required of public schools.

Beginning