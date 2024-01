Marriages

Keaton Davis, 34, and Ayesha Gonzalez, 36, both of Little Rock.

Clark Tucker, 30, and Sydnie Jones, 27, both of Lansing, Mich.

Milton Roland, 53, and Ja'el Mcbride, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Humbertodavid Ramirez, 28, and Ofelia Salazar Torres, 21, both of Little Rock.

Forrest Stobaugh, 32, of Morrilton and Alexandra Vandiver, 30, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-176. Tammy Taylor v. Billy Joe Taylor Jr.

24-181. Ebony Marie Cheatman Bennett v. Patrick Bennett.

GRANTED

23-469. Aundria Webber v. Paul Webber Jr.

23-4154. Deirdre Looper v. Clinton Looper.

23-4181. Michael Gordon v. Tiffany Gordon.

23-4199. Brendan Doyle v. Karen Dixon.

23-4243. Ishea Wardy v. Raymond Wardy.

23-4305. Donapher Carter v. Linda Carter.