Ducks rely on conservationists

On an Arkansas duck hunting social media page, someone claiming to be a new hunter asked for advice on how to assimilate into the duck hunting culture.

Responses advised on how to select a duck call and how to use it. There was a lot of back and forth about what is and is not important in terms of gear. A lot of discussion centered on courtesy, especially on public land.

All of the advice guided the newcomer into taking game.

My advice to any duck hunter is to prioritize giving.

A hunter's life stages are well documented. In the beginning, a hunter merely wants to shoot the gun. After that comes the limit-filling stage in which a hunter desires to kill the maximum amount of game. In this stage, a hunter deems any hunt a failure that doesn't produce a limit. Most duck hunters, it seems, do not advance past this stage, but if they do, they settle into the experiential stage. It's more about just being there with good friends and sipping the nuances of a hunt like fine wine.

From beginning to end, however, I encourage a hunter to think first of giving to the resource, to leave it better than you found it.

Ducks are a finite resource whose numbers depend on ever diminishing amounts and quality of habitat. The United States is filling up with people, and American farmers are tasked with feeding the world. That requires converting duck habitat to farmland and maximizing harvest efficiency. That leaves ducks with fewer places to go and much less to eat when they arrive here.

Marginal farmland in Canada, the potholes that produce all of our ducks, are being "improved" to feed a worldwide population that numbers nearly 9 billion. Wild places and wildlife resources are sacrificed for the sake of economic development. Ducks have nowhere else to reproduce.

Duck numbers are falling as duck habitat diminishes. And yet, from a diminishing number, hunters expect to take as many as they ever did.

Duck hunting forums and other media demonstrate how much money duck hunters spend on boats, motors, shotguns, ammunition, waders, callers, attire, fuel, lodging, travel, licenses and all of the other things that equip their passion. Most duck hunting media caters to public land hunters.

The next largest group is the traveling hunters that hire outfitters. They come, spend heavily on guided hunts and then go away.

Both groups are takers. They come, they see, they conquer. But they give nothing in return.

Resident public land hunters comprise another subset. They complain about the private landowners whose property holds ducks, and whose owners enjoy good duck hunting throughout the season.

People that own duck habitat are the givers. Without, them would be a whole lot less winter waterfowl habitat. The takers resent the givers because they perceive the givers are taking something from them.

By their own admission, the takers can afford to be givers. A group of friends who have the means to ditch work for 60 days and travel all over the South chasing ducks can afford to buy property and convert it to waterfowl habitat. There are government programs that provide money and technical assistance. Form an L.L.C. and farm the property. A good accountant can help write off expenses and losses and shelter profits. It's all perfectly legal, and it's all baked into the tax code.

When a taker becomes a giver, a fascinating transformation occurs. Having invested money, time and sweat into creating and improving a waterfowl property, they hunt that property differently than they did when they hunted public land or when they relied on guides on leased property. They learn to limit their hunting time to avoid shooting ducks off their property. They limit the size of his hunting parties, they don't hunt his rest areas the last few days of the season, and they don't use their property as a playground for their motorized toys.

The spirit of giving transcends the lust for taking.

Not everybody has the means or the social circle that can afford to buy a duck hunting property. But a lot of people do, and they are responsible for attracting and holding the diminishing number of ducks we have.

Don't resent them. Be one of them.