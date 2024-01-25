Fayetteville student’s app wins congressional honors

FAYETTEVILLE — Queenie Lin said she saw hungry students and a long lunch line.

It provided food for thought, inspiring the senior at Haas Hall Academy Fayetteville to create an app that streamlined the public charter school’s lunch distribution process.

Lin won this year’s Congressional App Challenge and was honored by U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, during an assembly at the school Wednesday. Womack praised Lin and presented her with a congressional medallion and a certificate.

Haas Hall doesn’t have a cafeteria, Lin said, so students order from local restaurants and have meals delivered at lunchtime.

“The first day, I thought it was maybe something that was sudden,” Lin said of seeing students standing in line and waiting for their food. “That maybe it was just a long line for a day. But as I saw it progress, it got longer and longer every day. I thought there should be a solution to this. And I heard about the Congressional App Challenge, and I thought it was a great way for me to create an app and maybe find a solution.” Lin pointed down a hallway, indicating how far the lunch line could extend.

“We only have 30 minutes to eat lunch, and so half of that time is waiting in line,” Lin said. “Some people, my friends, are frustrated by that.” Lin’s app is called Accelerate, she said, and it organizes and speeds the ordering routine. Lin said she focused on efficiency and design with the app, and the overall work of creating Accelerate took a few days.

During his remarks, Womack emphasized the importance of STEM learning for students. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“If any of you could ever design an app that could make Congress just a little more productive, then I would automatically make you the grand champion of the Congressional App Challenge,” Womack said. “Because we are struggling to do the most fundamental of our jobs, notably creating a budget.” The app showcases Lin’s creativity and coding ability, he said.

The challenge began in 2013 and is a nationwide competition, but each challenge is congressional district-specific, and students compete with others from their own district, a Womack spokesperson said. Lin’s app will be featured on digital display in the U.S. Capitol and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

“Queenie Lin has a very inquisitive mind and throughout her time at Haas Hall Academy she has always been looking at ways to solve problems that she notices,” Haas Hall Headmaster Rebecca Luebker said in a news release from Womack’s office. “Her app to solve our lunch expediting is a wonderful combination of applying her problem solving and desire to help her fellow classmates. We are so proud of Queenie’s accomplishments and we know that she will take her desire to help her community when she graduates.” Veera Unnam, a sophomore at Bentonville West High School, finished second in the challenge. Rohan Singh, a Bentonville High School senior, and Siddhartha Milkuri, a Bentonville High junior, took third, according to the news release.