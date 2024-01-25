FILM NOTES: AMFA to screen ‘Barbenheimer’ double feature





AMFA 'Barbenheimer'

As part of the partnership between the Arkansas Cinema Society and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, the museum, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, will screen a "Barbenheimer" double feature -- Oscar Best Picture nominees "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" -- on Saturday in its Performing Arts Theater. "Oppenheimer" screens at 12:30 p.m.; the "Barbie" screening begins at 4:15 p.m. Tickets for each film are $15, $10 for senior citizens 65 and older and children 2-11. Visit arkmfa.org/event.

The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, in partnership with the Arkansas Cinema Society, screens Oscar Best Picture nominees "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" on Saturday. (Democrat-Gazette file photos)



'Fair Lady' anniversary

Fathom Events' Big Screen Classics series continues with the 1964 Oscar-winning musical "My Fair Lady" returning to big screens nationwide, marking the 60th anniversary of its release:

◼️ Feb. 4, 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the Riverdale 10, 1 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 and 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock; 1 and 7 p.m. at the Towne Cinema in Conway; 2 and 6:45 p.m. at the Central City 10 in Hot Springs; 1 p.m. at the Towne Cinema in Jonesboro; 1 and 7 p.m. at the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana; and 1 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers.

◼️ Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverdale 10 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock; 7 p.m. at the Towne Center in Conway, Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, Texarkana 14, Razorback Cinema and Pinnacle Hills Cinema; and 6:45 p.m. at the Central City 10 in Hot Springs.

The film, starring Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Prof. Henry Higgins, featuring music by Frederick Loewe, book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, based on George Bernard Shaw's "Pygmalion," won the Academy Award as Best Picture of 1964 and seven additional Oscars, including Best Director (George Cukor), Best Actor (Harrison) and Best Art Direction.

Each screening presents the film as it was originally intended, complete with musical overture and intermission, plus an introduction by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/my-fair-lady-60th-anniversary.

Audrey Hepburn (right) stars as flower girl Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Fathom Events)





