For AR Kids submits 3rd version of ballot proposal on Arkansas private-school standards, adequate educations





The For AR Kids ballot committee on Thursday submitted to the attorney general's office another version of proposed ballot language for the committee's proposed constitutional amendment that would require any school that receives public funds to follow the same standards that public schools are required to follow.

The action came after the committee withdrew from Attorney General Tim Griffin's office its second version of proposed ballot language for its proposed constitutional amendment, which also would expand the state's obligation to provide an adequate education for public school students in Arkansas.

Bill Kopsky, treasurer for the For AR Kids ballot committee, wrote in a letter dated Thursday to Griffin, "Thank you for your staff meeting with us [Wednesday] to discuss our effort to place the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment of 2024 on the ballot in November 2024."

"Both Ryan Owsley and Jodie Keener were very helpful," Kospsky said in his letter to Griffin. "We greatly appreciate working with your office in a good faith effort to resolve all known concerns. Based on that discussion, we formally withdraw our second attempt and wish to replace it with the attached proposed amendment."

Kopsky said Thursday in an interview that he is hoping the attorney general will certify the committee's latest version of the proposed ballot language.

On Jan. 9, Griffin rejected the For AR Kids committee's first version. At that time, the Republican attorney general said there were various problems in the text of the proposed constitutional amendment -- nearly all of which were imported into the proposed ballot title -- and he asked for the proposed constitutional amendment, popular name and ballot title to be redesigned.

The attorney general's certification of the proposed popular name and the proposed ballot title is required to open the door for the committee to start collecting signatures of registered voters in Arkansas to try to get the committee's proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 general election ballot.

Ballot committees are required to turn in 90,704 signatures of registered voters, including signatures from 50 counties, by July 5 to the secretary of state's office to qualify their proposed constitutional amendment for the Nov. 5 ballot.

In rejecting the For AR Kids committee's first version of proposed ballot language, Griffin said on Jan. 9 that sections of the proposed constitutional amendment would apply identical state academic standards and identical state accreditation standards to all schools receiving local or state funds, and prevent parochial schools from offering religious instruction as part of their academic curriculum and violate the First Amendment. At that time, Kopsky said he disagreed with Griffin's contention the proposal would violate the First Amendment.

Kopsky said Thursday the latest version of the committee's proposed constitutional amendment includes language intended to address Griffin's concern.

Under this version of the proposed constitutional amendment, "Nothing in this amendment is intended to require any school to comply with any provision of this amendment that conflicts with the Constitution of the United States or federal law."

On Jan. 9, Griffin said the phrases "identical state academic standards" and "identical state accreditation standards" were not defined in the first version of the proposed constitutional amendment.

The latest version of the committee's proposed constitutional amendment defines state academic standards and state accreditation standards in an attempt to address Griffin's concern, Kopsky said Thursday.

Under the proposed constitutional amendment, "The failure of any non-public school to meet the same Academic Standards and Standards for Accreditation, or to meet the same assessment requirements as all other public elementary and secondary schools shall result in the loss of subsequent receipt of State or local funds until such time as those standards and requirements are met."

The latest version of the proposed constitutional amendment would define standards for accreditation as "any requirements enacted by, or promulgated under authority of, the General Assembly that specify what a school shall meet in order to be fully accredited by the Department of Education."

This proposed constitutional amendment would define academic standards as "any standard enacted by, or promulgated under authority of, the General Assembly that defines what students shall know and be able to demonstrate."

Under this proposal, "The General Assembly retains the authority to enact, or to delegate the promulgation of, Standards for Accreditation and Academic Standards."

Under the proposed constitutional amendment, the state's obligation to provide an adequate education includes:

* Universal access to voluntary early childhood education for students from 3 years old until they qualify for kindergarten.

* Universal access to voluntary after-school and summer programs necessary for the achievement of an adequate education.

* Assistance to children who are within 200% of the federal poverty line so that the qualifying children can achieve an adequate education and overcome the negative impact of poverty on education.

* Services that fully meet the individualized needs of students with disabilities to allow them meaningful access to integrated education.

The For AR Kids committee includes the Arkansas Conference of the NAACP, the Arkansas Education Association, the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, the Citizens First Congress and the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), according to the committee's statement of organization filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

CAPES led an effort to repeal the LEARNS Act through a ballot referendum but fell short of submitting enough signatures of registered voters in Arkansas in August to qualify its proposed referendum for the 2024 general election ballot.

The LEARNS Act is Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature education initiative, which was enacted by the Republican-dominated Legislature during the 2023 regular session. The act increased the starting annual teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000, gave teachers making above the minimum a $2,000 raise, and created a voucher program, known as Education Freedom Accounts, for students to attend a private or parochial school or home school. The vouchers are worth 90% of the per-pupil funding that schools receive from the state.



